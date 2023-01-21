 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watson leads N.C. A&T past William & Mary

  • 0
sss
N.C. A&T Graphic

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Marcus Watson scored 28 points as North Carolina A&T beat William & Mary 90-86 on Saturday.

Watson had five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Aggies (10-12, 5-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Kam Woods added 19 points while going 6 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 9 from the line, and he also had five rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Tyrese Elliott shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Noah Collier led the Tribe (8-13, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Gabe Dorsey added 21 points for William & Mary. In addition, Ben Wight had 13 points.

Next up

Both teams next play Thursday. N.C. A&T hosts Drexel while William & Mary hosts Stony Brook.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woods scores 19, N.C. A&T defeats Stony Brook 61-59

Woods scores 19, N.C. A&T defeats Stony Brook 61-59

Kam Woods’ 19 points helped N.C. A&T defeat Stony Brook 61-59. Woods was 7 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Aggies. Marcus Watson added 18 points and seven rebounds. Austin Johnson had 10 points. Tyler Stephenson-Moore led the Seawolves in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Frankie Policelli added 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert