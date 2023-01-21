Watson leads N.C. A&T past William & Mary

Watson had five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Aggies (10-12, 5-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Kam Woods added 19 points while going 6 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 9 from the line, and he also had five rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Tyrese Elliott shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.