New adventures await for UNCG men's basketball coach Mike Jones, De'Monte Buckingham

GREENSBORO — A level of uncertainty existed going into the Southern Conference portion of the schedule for first-year UNCG men's basketball coach Mike Jones.
Now that seems ramped up even more.
The initial opponent on the league schedule has changed, but the Spartans ought to be plenty eager to play when they return to the court.
“We’re still staying positive so we can get back to what we were doing,” guard De’Monte Buckingham said. “Things happen, so we kind of go with it. Everybody was ready to go (when we got back to practice). It was definitely good.”
UNCG’s conference opener comes at 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+) against Wofford at the Greensboro Coliseum.
For Jones and Buckingham, they’ll embark on a couple months of new adventures.
“I’m not familiar with the league and the coaches from a direct standpoint,” Jones said. “I’ve seen them from afar.”
That’s also the case for Buckingham, a graduate transfer who joined UNCG during the summer. His impact has been huge with team-leading averages of 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
“Some of the guys have been through the Southern Conference before,” Buckingham said. “I want to show that I’m one of the best players in the league.”
Jones greeted his team Tuesday for the first time in a week. That would have left one day of preparation before the league opener against Western Carolina on Wednesday night in Cullowhee. But that game was postponed because of Western Carolina’s COVID tests and quarantine requirements.
Jones said his experiences last season amid the pandemic as Radford’s coach could apply to dealing with the weeks ahead.
“Everybody kind of got used to a different normal last year,” Jones said. “Everybody has to be open-minded about this.”
The Spartans (8-4) played their only three December games on the road, going 1-2. The most recent outing resulted in a 62-51 victory against Md.-Baltimore County on Dec. 16. Then last week’s home matchup with Johnson & Wales was canceled as UNCG entered COVID protocols.
Buckingham said he wasn’t one of the UNCG players directly impacted by the protocols. Still, he realizes it might take time for all his teammates to be up to speed.
“Endurance-wise, we have people coming back from being sick,” he said. “I feel like things were coming back good for us before this time off.”
The Spartans have a bit of a new look since last playing at home because of the reinstatement of guard Keyshaun Langley, who was second on the 2020-21 team in scoring at 10 points per game. He was tops on the team in three-pointers with 56.
Langley became eligible at the end of the fall semester after a university-based suspension.
“Through those three games, I think he was able to get back into the flow,” Jones said. “Hopefully at some point in the conference schedule, he’ll be back at the level he has been in the past. I think he has had great attention to what we’ve been doing.”
Langley played 12 minutes in each of the three games, racking up a total of 12 points.
COVID protocols disrupted the UNCG lineup at times already this season. That’s a similar tone to last season when teams navigated through the pandemic, though much has changed for the Spartans.
It makes sense that many eyes will focus on UNCG when Southern Conference play begins. Across the last six seasons under former coach Wes Miller, the Spartans had 133 total wins – the most in the league.
That included an 81-28 regular-season league record.
The switch from Western Carolina to Wofford for the first conference game is part of the latest challenges. Western Carolina (6-7), also under a new coach, former Wake Forest player Justin Gray, is on a three-game losing streak entering league play whenever that comes.
Wofford (8-5) dropped its Southern Conference opener by 80-73 to visiting VMI on Wednesday night.