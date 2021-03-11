North Carolina to face Florida State after breaking away from Virginia Tech in ACC Tournament quarterfinals

A recap of the sixth-seeded North Carolina basketball team's 81-73 victory against third-seeded Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Why the Tar Heels won
Carolina, helping Coach Roy Williams move past Bob Knight and into third-place all-time among Division I coaches with his 903rd career victory, used its size for a second night in a row to dominate the second half and pull away. Carolina had 13 offensive rebounds after getting just two in the first half, which ended with the Hokies leading 35-32, and won the boards for the night with a 43-32 edge.
What it means
The game matched two teams trying to improve their positions for the NCAA Tournament field. Carolina, with a No. 32 NCAA NET ranking, entered the day projected as a No. 9 seed by ESPN.com and a No. 10 by CBSSports.com. The Hokies, ranked No. 44, were predicted to be a No. 9 by ESPN.com and a No. 6 by CBSSports.com.
Up next
ACC semifinals, Carolina vs. Florida State, 9 p.m. Friday (ESPN or ESPN2).
Stars
Carolina
RJ Davis: 19 points (4-for-7 3FG).
Armando Bacot: 17 points, 13 rebounds.
Day'Ron Sharpe: 10 points, five rebounds.
Virginia Tech
Justyn Mutts: 24 points (10-for-16 FG, 3-for-5 3FG), seven rebounds.
Tyrece Radford: 20 points (8-for-12 FG), six rebounds.
Notable
• Carolina defeated Florida State 78-70 on Feb. 27 in Chapel Hill.
• Florida State (15-5) last played on March 6, losing to Notre Dame 83-73; Carolina beat Notre Dame 101-59 on Tuesday night.
• Florida State's most recent ACC Tournament game came on March 16, 2019, a 73-63 loss to Duke in the championship game in Charlotte.
• Davis fueled an 11-2 run with a three-point shot and a three-point play, and Sharpe and Bacot cleaned up two of his missed threes with baskets as the Heels broke a 49-49 tie and went ahead 60-51 with 7:55 to play. And Bacot's basket was the first of 10 consecutive points he scored, helping UNC lead 68-58 with 4:53 to go.
• The two teams didn't play each other in the regular season.
• Virginia Tech's last two regular-season games, against Louisville and N.C. State, were canceled. Their previous game was an 84-46 rout of Wake Forest on Feb. 27.
What they're saying
• "We're still playing, and at the end of the game, the team that scores the most points is going to be declared the winner, whether it's your third game in a row or your first game. They play a lot of guys. We'll try to play a lot of guys, too. 18-, 19-, 20-, 21-year-olds aren't supposed to get tired anyway." – Williams.
• "I'm always asking Armando for more. I'll never stop asking Armando for more because I think there's more there." – Williams.
• "We have some horses down low." – Carolina's Leaky Black.
• "Goodness gracious, those guys are enormous." – Mike Young, Virginia Tech coach.
• "Our sadness will be replaced by sheer joy here real soon." – Young.
Records
Carolina: 18-9.
Virginia Tech: 15-6.