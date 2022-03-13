Opponents, dates and sites for North Carolina and ACC teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

A roundup of where men's basketball teams from North Carolina and the ACC will be going for the NCAA Tournament.
Duke (28-6)
Region
West
Seed
No. 2
First round
No. 15 Cal State Fullerton (21-10)
When
Friday
Site
Greenville, S.C.
Potential second round
No. 7 Michigan State (22-12) or No. 10 Davidson (27-6)
Region's other top seeds
No. 1 Gonzaga (26-3)
No. 3 Texas Tech (25-9)
No. 4 Arkansas (25-8)
North Carolina (24-9)
Region
East
Seed
No. 8
First round
No. 9 Marquette (19-12)
When
Thursday
Site
Fort Worth, Texas
Potential second round
No. 1 Baylor (26-6) or No. 16 Norfolk State (24-6), Saturday
Region's other tops seeds
No. 2 Kentucky (26-7)
No. 3 Purdue (27-7)
No. 4 UCLA (25-7)
Davidson (27-6)
Region
West
Seed
No. 10
First round
No. 7 Michigan State (22-12)
When
Friday
Site
Greenville, S.C.
Potential second round
No. 2 Duke (28-6) or No. 15 Cal State Fullerton (21-10), Sunday
Region's other top seeds
No. 1 Gonzaga (26-3)
No. 3 Texas Tech (25-9)
No. 4 Arkansas (25-8)
Elsewhere in the ACC
Notre Dame (22-10)
Region
West
Seed
No. 11
First game
No. 11 Rutgers (18-13), First Four
When
Wednesday
Site
Dayton, Ohio
Potential next opponent
No. 6 Alabama (19-13), Friday
Miami (23-10)
Region
Midwest
Seed
No. 10
First round
No. 7 Southern Cal (26-7)
When
Friday
Site
Greenville, S.C.
Potential second round
No. 2 Auburn (27-5) or No. 15 Jacksonville State (21-10), Sunday
Virginia Tech (23-12)
Region
East
Seed
No. 11
First round
No. 6 Texas (21-11)
Site
Milwaukee
When
Friday
Potential second round
No. 3 Purdue (27-7) or No. 14 Yale (19-11), Sunday