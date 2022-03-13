 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opponents, dates and sites for North Carolina and ACC teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament
Opponents, dates and sites for North Carolina and ACC teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

ACC Virginia Tech Duke Basketball (copy)

Virginia Tech's Darius Maddox and Duke's Theo John, center left, battling for a rebound during the ACC Tournament championship game.

 John Minchillo, Associated Press

A roundup of where men's basketball teams from North Carolina and the ACC will be going for the NCAA Tournament.

Duke (28-6)

Region

West

Seed

No. 2

First round

No. 15 Cal State Fullerton (21-10)

When

Friday

Site

Greenville, S.C.

Potential second round

No. 7 Michigan State (22-12) or No. 10 Davidson (27-6)

Region's other top seeds

No. 1 Gonzaga (26-3)

No. 3 Texas Tech (25-9)

No. 4 Arkansas (25-8)

North Carolina (24-9)

Region

East

Seed

No. 8

First round

No. 9 Marquette (19-12)

When

Thursday

Site

Fort Worth, Texas

Potential second round

No. 1 Baylor (26-6) or No. 16 Norfolk State (24-6), Saturday

Region's other tops seeds

No. 2 Kentucky (26-7)

No. 3 Purdue (27-7)

No. 4 UCLA (25-7)

Davidson (27-6)

Region

West

Seed

No. 10

First round

No. 7 Michigan State (22-12)

When

Friday

Site

Greenville, S.C.

Potential second round

No. 2 Duke (28-6) or No. 15 Cal State Fullerton (21-10), Sunday

Region's other top seeds

No. 1 Gonzaga (26-3)

No. 3 Texas Tech (25-9)

No. 4 Arkansas (25-8)

Elsewhere in the ACC

Notre Dame (22-10)

Region

West

Seed

No. 11

First game

No. 11 Rutgers (18-13), First Four

When

Wednesday

Site

Dayton, Ohio

Potential next opponent

No. 6 Alabama (19-13), Friday

Miami (23-10)

Region

Midwest

Seed

No. 10

First round

No. 7 Southern Cal (26-7)

When

Friday

Site

Greenville, S.C.

Potential second round

No. 2 Auburn (27-5) or No. 15 Jacksonville State (21-10), Sunday

Virginia Tech (23-12)

Region

East

Seed

No. 11

First round

No. 6 Texas (21-11)

Site

Milwaukee

When

Friday

Potential second round

No. 3 Purdue (27-7) or No. 14 Yale (19-11), Sunday

