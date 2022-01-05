Preview: A&T men's basketball team to play first Big South game on Wednesday

STAFF REPORT
A preview of the A&T men’s basketball team’s next home game:
UNCG’s men’s basketball game against Wofford on Saturday in Greensboro was postponed because of COVID issues inside the Spartans’ program.
GREENSBORO — A level of uncertainty existed going into the Southern Conference portion of the schedule for first-year UNCG men’s basketball co…
Former Wake Forest and West Forsyth star helped the Phoenix Suns blow out the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night
A preview of the Wake Forest football team's bowl game:
A recap of Wake Forest's 92-84 men's basketball loss at Miami on Saturday night.
His entire team vaccinated and boosted, Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey thought the Fighting Irish, indeed all of college basketball, had finally beaten COVID-19. The pandemic had cost the sport its 2020 conference and NCAA tournaments and made last season unrecognizable, but now was time for routine to prevail.
He's donated more than $55 million over the last few years that's helped build the facilities up for the football program
UNCG will count on Brian Mackin’s background as an athletics director, a college conference administrator and a leader in a financial institut…
Dick Vitale is taking an extended break from the airwaves to rest his voice.
