Quick Take: Duquesne 81, UNCG 68

The Spartans lose their second game in as many nights, this one to Duquesne.
KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.
Why the Spartans lost
If you watched Tuesday night’s 75-67 loss to Winthrop, you have a pretty good idea of how things went down. UNCG didn’t defend well, sending Duquesne to the free-throw line repeatedly, didn’t shoot well and committed too many turnovers.
“We’re not playing well the last couple of days,” coach Wes Miller said. “I could give a lot of excuses, but they’d just be excuses. We’re just not playing good enough basketball.”
The Spartans’ defensive shortcomings in the half-court have been exposed the last two nights because they haven’t been able to force turnovers with their three-quarter-court pressure.
“It takes such a commitment to play defense the right way and with discipline,” UNCG’s coach said. “When you play good teams you have to be able to guard at a really high level and with discipline, and we’re not doing that right now.”
The lack of discipline defensively led to Duquesne shooting 33 free throws and making 25, while UNCG went to the line just nine times. The Spartans also committed 19 turnovers to 13 for the Dukes.
“We’re turning it over at an incredibly high rate,” Miller added. “You’re never going to have success with that.”
Stars
UNCG — G Isaiah Miller 22 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; G Angelo Allegri 14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; G A.J. McGinnis 13 points, 2 assists.
Duquesne — G Tavian Dunn-Martin 21 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds; F Marcus Weathers 18 points, 7 rebounds; G Sincere Carry 15 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds; C Michael Hughes 14 points, 10 rebounds.
Three things we learned
1. Scoring balance remains an issue. Senior G Isaiah Miller finished with 22 points, but the other four Spartans starters — Keyshaun Langley, Kaleb Hunter, Hayden Koval and Mohammed Abdulsalam — combined for just 10. Angelo Allegri did score 14 on 4-for-4 3-point shooting and freshman A.J. McGinnis broke out with 13 on 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, but someone else has to contribute, especially inside. “We have really talented offensive players,” Miller said. “We’re not playing confidently right now offensively. I’m not worried about that in the big picture, but it’s showing.”
2. Duquesne’s stronger post players had their way inside. Marcus Weathers and Michael Hughes were just too strong for UNCG. The duo posted up at will deep in the paint and combined for 32 points and 17 rebounds. The Spartans had to resort to putting in a post double-team during a timeout because they weren’t able to work on it during a preseason that was abbreviated because of COVID-19 quarantining.
3. It doesn’t get any easier for UNCG. After dropping games on consecutive nights to Winthrop and Duquesne, they have to face Louisville at 2 p.m. Friday on the Cardinals’ home floor. A 1-3 start would be the Spartans’ worst since the 2014-15 season, Miller’s fourth as head coach, when they were 1-6 on the way to an 11-22 finish.
Isaiah Miller milestones
The Spartans' senior became the sixth player in Southern Conference history to record 250 steals in a career. Miller’s historic steal came when he ran down a loose ball he had deflected and then dunked. He is tied with Davidson’s David Rucker for fifth all-time in the SoCon and is second in steals among active players in NCAA Division I. Miller also moved past R.J. White and into ninth place on the UNCG's all-time scoring list, with 1,475 points.
What UNCG coach Wes Miller said
On what has to change for his team: “What’s been special about our program is that we’ve been able to grind and win games with our defensive approach even when we don’t make shots over the last four or five years, and this team hasn’t gotten there yet. That’s what’s the most disappointing.”
On preparing to play Louisville after consecutive losses: “Nobody in our locker room has experienced back-to-back games like that in non-conference play in their career. … They’re really competitive and they’ll be up to play. The bigger question is: Are we going to play at a higher level? It’s not not going to be ‘want to play’ or ‘will to play,’ but are we going to learn from what we’ve been through the last couple of days?”
Records
UNCG: 1-2.
Duquesne: 1-1.
Up next
UNCG: At Louisville, 2 p.m. Friday (ACC Network).
Duquesne: Winthrop (at Louisville), 11 a.m. Friday (ESPN3).
