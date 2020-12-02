Quick Take: Duquesne 81, UNCG 68

3. It doesn’t get any easier for UNCG. After dropping games on consecutive nights to Winthrop and Duquesne, they have to face Louisville at 2 p.m. Friday on the Cardinals’ home floor. A 1-3 start would be the Spartans’ worst since the 2014-15 season, Miller’s fourth as head coach, when they were 1-6 on the way to an 11-22 finish.

Isaiah Miller milestones

The Spartans' senior became the sixth player in Southern Conference history to record 250 steals in a career. Miller’s historic steal came when he ran down a loose ball he had deflected and then dunked. He is tied with Davidson’s David Rucker for fifth all-time in the SoCon and is second in steals among active players in NCAA Division I. Miller also moved past R.J. White and into ninth place on the UNCG's all-time scoring list, with 1,475 points.

What UNCG coach Wes Miller said

On what has to change for his team: “What’s been special about our program is that we’ve been able to grind and win games with our defensive approach even when we don’t make shots over the last four or five years, and this team hasn’t gotten there yet. That’s what’s the most disappointing.”