Quick Take: N.C. A&T 70, Charleston Southern 63

The Aggies hold for a 70-63 win at Charleston Southern to even their record at 2-2.
Site
Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, S.C.
Why the Aggies won
N.C. A&T started the second half against a future Big South Conference opponent with energy. Senior PG Kam Langley (Southwest Guilford) was particularly influential, as he usually is, with a basket, an assist and a three-point play before the first media timeout during a 10-2 run.
“What I’m trying to get him to understand is we’re going to go as goes,” A&T coach Will Jones said of Langley. “If he comes out slow, we’re going to start slow. I put him in a position where he had to get it done and he responded.”
A&T took advantage of Charleston Southern’s youth, harassing a lineup that featured three freshmen for key stretches into 22 turnovers for the game and scored 40 points off those turnovers. But Jones wasn’t happy with his team’s defense overall.
“I’m not satisfied with the defensive performance,” said the former Charleston Southern assistant coach. “I didn’t want the game to be that close. We have to go look at the film, we have to look at effort, we have to look at mistake, we have to look at who didn’t finish the possession.”
Not finishing defensive possessions with rebounds remains an area of concern for an A&T team that was outrebounded 41-28 despite a significant size advantage in the front court. “It’s not flying around,” Jones said. “Guards looking at the ball. Not getting all five men chasing the ball. We have to be more alert. We have to be more active.”
Stars
N.C. A&T — G Kam Langley 11 points, 6 assists, 6 steals, 4 rebounds; F Tyler Maye 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; G Fred Cleveland 15 points, 3 steals.
Charleston Southern — G Ja’Quavian Florence 15 points; F Ty Jones 10 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; G Sean Price 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals.
Three things we learned
1. A&T can win a close game. Any win on the road is a good one in this COVID-19 season, but this one was important because it showed the Aggies can hit free throws in a tight game. A&T wouldn’t have escaped Tuesday night if it hadn’t gone 18-for-22 from the foul line.
2. Charleston Southern missed Phlandrous Fleming. The Big South coaches’ preseason pick as player of the year should return to the lineup Thursday, but an offseason knee procedure kept him out again Tuesday. The 6-4 senior guard averaged 17.7 points and 8.7 rebounds and added 121 assists last season, but it was his leadership that was missed most.
3. I know that name. Rick Duckett, who was head coach at Winston-Salem State and Fayetteville State, is the Bucs’ associate head coach and coordinates their defense. His WSSU teams went 73-19 and won two CIAA championships from 1998-2001 before he left to join Dave Odom’s staff at South Carolina.
What N.C. A&T coach Will Jones said
On getting a win at Charleston Southern, where he was an assistant coach: “It’s a good win, and it’s good to be reminded of where you came from. Coach (Barclay) Radebaugh has built a program that has sent four active Division I head coaches on their way in the last nine years. That means he’s doing something good here at Charleston Southern. I respect it and I wouldn’t be where I am without his tutelage. I wish the Bucs much success other than against the Aggies.”
Records
N.C. A&T: 2-2.
Charleston Southern: 0-3.
Up next
N.C. A&T: At The Citadel, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Charleston Southern: St. Andrews, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
