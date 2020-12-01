Quick Take: N.C. A&T 70, Charleston Southern 63

The Aggies hold for a 70-63 win at Charleston Southern to even their record at 2-2.

Site

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, S.C.

Why the Aggies won

N.C. A&T started the second half against a future Big South Conference opponent with energy. Senior PG Kam Langley (Southwest Guilford) was particularly influential, as he usually is, with a basket, an assist and a three-point play before the first media timeout during a 10-2 run.

“What I’m trying to get him to understand is we’re going to go as goes,” A&T coach Will Jones said of Langley. “If he comes out slow, we’re going to start slow. I put him in a position where he had to get it done and he responded.”

A&T took advantage of Charleston Southern’s youth, harassing a lineup that featured three freshmen for key stretches into 22 turnovers for the game and scored 40 points off those turnovers. But Jones wasn’t happy with his team’s defense overall.