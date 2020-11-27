Quick Take: N.C. A&T 74, Chicago State 44

Site
State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.
Why the Aggies won
Chicago State isn’t in the same class as No. 8-ranked Illinois or Ohio University, A&T’s first two opponents in the multi-team event, but this was a good win for the Aggies. They hit 3-point shots (10 of 23) to loosen up the Cougars’ defense and got the ball inside much more effectively than they did against Illinois or Ohio U.
A&T’s defense also showed marked improvement, holding Chicago State to 30 percent field-goal shooting and disrupting the Cougars’ rhythm with a mix of full-court pressure and a 1-3-1 half-court trap. The Aggies challenged 3-point shooters, something they failed to do in their first two games, holding Chicago State to 4-for-17 from beyond the arc.
Stars
N.C. A&T — F Ty Lyons 14 points, 5 rebounds; F Jeremy Robinson 14 points, 4 rebounds; G Kam Langley 11 assists, 9 rebounds, 2 points.
Chicago State — G Rajeir Jones 12 points, 5 rebounds; F Jordan Polynice 12 points, 3 rebounds.
Three things we learned
1. Shaking up the lineup. A&T coach Will Jones went with Harry Morrice instead of Webster Filmore in the post and Jeremy Robinson instead of Fred Cleveland at the 3 to get more size and rebounding, and the Aggies started with more energy and led 7-0. That same lineup started the second half with a 7-0 run to give A&T a 38-23 lead. “We wanted to go bigger,” Jones said, “but we don’t really have a starting lineup. We have a unique situation this year where we have 13 guys who can play. I have to figure out a way as a coach to give everybody an opportunity to feel good about being a part of this basketball team.”
2. Nearly a Kam double-double. Southwest Guilford alum Kam Langley, the nation’s leader in assists last season, had 11 on Friday and grabbed nine rebounds in his best game of the tournament despite only scoring 2 points. “We had a conversation this morning after breakfast and I talked to him a little bit about managing the game and understanding what calls he has gotten the last three years in non-conference play vs. the calls from the refs during MEAC play …” Jones said. “Tonight he was smart when he drove to the lane and he got other guys involved and looked for the pass first, and that helped us.”
3. A familiar name for Chicago State. The Cougars’ Jordan Polynice is a nephew of former University of Virginia forward Olden Polynice, who played for five NBA teams from 1987-2003. The younger Polynice finished with 12 points.
What N.C. A&T coach Will Jones said
On playing in the multi-team event: “I thought the opportunity to come to Illinois and play a top-10 team and then play a team that’s going to be really good in the MAC would allow us to see where we needed to get better. We got better every night out, and we were able to put things together tonight and show our potential. Now we just want an opportunity to continue to get practices in and games in and continue to get better.”
On building depth, especially in the frontcourt: “Every game during this trip a different five has shown up for us. (Inside) on the first night it was Webster Filmore, on the second night it was Harry Morrice and tonight it was Tyler Jones. When you have to prepare for a team like that where everybody can contribute, it’s a tough scout.”
On where the Aggies go from here: “We’re a good team. But I don’t care if you’re a good team, you have talent or you have no talent, you have to have an opportunity to get out there and practice and have some consistency and get your conditioning where it needs to be. Every time this team touches the floor we’re going to get better.”
Records
N.C. A&T: 1-2.
Chicago State: 0-3.
Up next
N.C. A&T: At Charleston Southern, 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Chicago State: At Eastern Illinois, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!