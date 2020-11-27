Quick Take: N.C. A&T 74, Chicago State 44

2. Nearly a Kam double-double. Southwest Guilford alum Kam Langley, the nation’s leader in assists last season, had 11 on Friday and grabbed nine rebounds in his best game of the tournament despite only scoring 2 points. “We had a conversation this morning after breakfast and I talked to him a little bit about managing the game and understanding what calls he has gotten the last three years in non-conference play vs. the calls from the refs during MEAC play …” Jones said. “Tonight he was smart when he drove to the lane and he got other guys involved and looked for the pass first, and that helped us.”

3. A familiar name for Chicago State. The Cougars’ Jordan Polynice is a nephew of former University of Virginia forward Olden Polynice, who played for five NBA teams from 1987-2003. The younger Polynice finished with 12 points.

What N.C. A&T coach Will Jones said