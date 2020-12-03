Quick Take: The Citadel 78, N.C. A&T 70

The Citadel — G Fletcher Abee 20 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists; F Hayden Brown 20 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists; G Tyler Moffe 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists; F Stephen Clark 5 blocks, 4 points.

Three things we learned

1. The Aggies need Kam Langley on the floor. That’s fairly obvious when you’re talking about the MEAC’s all-time assists leader and the conference coaches’ pick for player of the year, but it was illustrated clearly in the second half. Langley landed awkwardly when he was fouled hitting a driving shot, and he left the game shortly after missing a free throw with A&T leading 58-48 and 11:21 to play. The lead was down to 62-61 when he returned to the floor 3 minutes later.

2. Kenyon Duling likes an up-tempo game. The junior guard from Chicago had scored 4 points in three games before Thursday night. He hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first half and had 11 points in 10 minutes before intermission. Duling finished with 13 to lead the Aggies, but he wasn’t as effective when it became a half-court game in the final 8 minutes.