Quick Take: The Citadel 78, N.C. A&T 70

The Aggies squander a 16-point lead in the second half and fall to The Citadel.
Site
McAlister Fieldhouse, Charleston, S.C.
Why the Aggies lost
After blowing a 16-point lead, A&T scored just four points in the final 5:57 as the Aggies broke down at both ends of the floor.
“We got up pretty big and we lost our minds defensively in transition and allowed them to hit some 3s and get some confidence,” coach Will Jones said. “From there we had some mistakes down the stretch that we can’t make, with fouling and quick shots.”
After The Citadel tied the score at 66 with 5:27 to play, A&T forced shots offensively, didn’t get to the glass at either and was exposed defensively in a half-court setting that should have favored the Aggies.
“Defensively it was mistakes in the half-court, leaving shooters and not following the game plan,” Jones said. “You can’t have brain freeze in the clutch, and we had that tonight.”
Stars
N.C. A&T — G Kam Langley 10 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists; G Kenyon Duling 13 points; F Tyler Maye 12 points; F Quentin Jones 12 points, 7 rebounds.
The Citadel — G Fletcher Abee 20 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists; F Hayden Brown 20 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists; G Tyler Moffe 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists; F Stephen Clark 5 blocks, 4 points.
Three things we learned
1. The Aggies need Kam Langley on the floor. That’s fairly obvious when you’re talking about the MEAC’s all-time assists leader and the conference coaches’ pick for player of the year, but it was illustrated clearly in the second half. Langley landed awkwardly when he was fouled hitting a driving shot, and he left the game shortly after missing a free throw with A&T leading 58-48 and 11:21 to play. The lead was down to 62-61 when he returned to the floor 3 minutes later.
2. Kenyon Duling likes an up-tempo game. The junior guard from Chicago had scored 4 points in three games before Thursday night. He hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first half and had 11 points in 10 minutes before intermission. Duling finished with 13 to lead the Aggies, but he wasn’t as effective when it became a half-court game in the final 8 minutes.
3. The Citadel can play half-court basketball. Sure, coach Duggar Baucom’s Bulldogs would prefer to be running and launching 3s, but after the final media timeout, they spread the floor and got to the basket repeatedly to take control of the game.
What N.C. A&T coach Will Jones said
On dropping this game after winning at Charleston Southern on Tuesday: “We really wanted to go 2-0 on this trip, and we had a great opportunity to go 2-0. In tight situations we have to be able to execute better. That’s the toughness that I’m talking about. To take it to another level we have to be able to execute when it gets tough.”
On regrouping from this loss: “We’re going to look at it in depth, show them what they did wrong and come out the next time better prepared.”
Records
N.C. A&T: 2-3.
The Citadel: 2-0.
Up next
N.C. A&T: At Longwood, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Citadel: Toccoa Falls, 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
