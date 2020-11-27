Quick Take: UNCG 77, Little Rock 70

Site
KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.
Why the Spartans won
It took a little bit of time for UNCG to start making some shots, but once the Spartans did and could set their three-quarter-court pressure they took control of the game. “Early, (the basket) felt like it had a little bit of a lid on it,” said UNCG coach Wes Miller. “I thought if we didn’t turn it over – and we turned it over quite a bit early in the game – we did get some good looks on the possessions where we didn’t throw it away.”
UNCG trailed 30-25 before going on a 22-2 run that continued past the first media timeout of the second half and was led by Isaiah Miller, of course. “To be a part of that when we’re fighting together, it’s just so much fun out on the court,” said the 6-foot senior guard. “There’s nothing to compare to that.”
The Southern Conference’s reigning player of the year and defensive player of the year turned a couple of Little Rock’s 20 turnovers into emphatic dunks, and he finished with 24 points and 5 steals.
“Isaiah was phenomenal,” Wes Miller said. “He just did what Isaiah does and he changed the game with his energy and his activity. I thought he turned it over a little bit too much early. He has to be a little stronger with the ball, but we hadn’t played another opponent, so some of that was first-game jitters.”
Another key to the victory for UNCG was outrebounding a big Little Rock team 39-24 overall, including 18 offensive rebounds.
“What got us going was not making shots, but getting to the offensive board,” Wes Miller said. “Kyre Thompson came in and got a couple of big offensive rebounds to kind of get our energy going. … Let’s take it with a grain of salt. When you don’t shoot it that well, you have a lot of chances to rebound.”
Stars
UNCG — G Isaiah Miller 24 points, 5 steals, 4 assists, 4 rebounds; F Hayden Koval 14 points, 7 blocks, 6 rebounds; G Kaleb Hunter 10 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds.
Little Rock — F Nikola Maric 21 points; G Marko Lukic 19 points, 4 assists; G Markquis Nowell 10 points, 6 assists.
Three things we learned
1. Hayden Koval had an immediate impact. The 7-foot-1 transfer from Central Arkansas anchored the back of the Spartans’ defense with 7 blocks and scored 14 points, hitting a couple of 3-pointers in his first game for UNCG. Koval “showed why were so excited when he committed to us last spring,” coach Wes Miller said. “Seven blocks, that’s phenomenal, and he was able to stretch the floor with his 3-point shooting.”
2. Little Rock is good team. The Trojans will win a lot of games in the Sun Belt Conference and are solid defensively, but PG Markquis Nowell didn’t get enough ball-handling help against UNCG’s pressure. And when Sun Belt preseason player of the year Ruot Monyyong picked up his fourth foul 1:01 into the second half the Trojans were in trouble. He finished with just 4 points and 3 rebounds, and Nowell fouled out with 4:59 to play.
3. Little Rock is a big team. Five of the seven Trojans who played at least a minute were 6-7 or taller. “They are humongous,” said UNCG coach Wes Miller. “You could see it on television the way that it felt live. … I knew they were big, but when we got on the floor with them I was amazed with their size, at every position outside of Nowell.”
What they said
“We are just thrilled to be playing basketball. There were times throughout the last six or seven months that I always had faith we’d be playing, but I had days where that faith was tested. … We did not play our best for 40 minutes, but we had some really good stretches and some stretches we can build on. We also had some poor stretches that we can really learn from. … The good news is there are a lot of guys who I didn’t think played their best basketball.” — Wes Miller, UNCG coach
“First game, we didn’t have any scrimmages, we’d just been playing against each other and it was kind of nerve-racking at first. I had a couple of careless turnovers at the beginning, but we kind of found ourselves and went back to how we play basketball, what we remember from practice.” — Isaiah Miller, UNCG guard
Records
UNCG: 1-0.
Little Rock: 1-1.
Up next
UNCG: Vs. Winthrop (at Louisville), 8:30 p.m. Sunday (ESPN3).
Little Rock: Western Kentucky (at Louisville), 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN3).
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
