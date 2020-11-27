Quick Take: UNCG 77, Little Rock 70

2. Little Rock is good team. The Trojans will win a lot of games in the Sun Belt Conference and are solid defensively, but PG Markquis Nowell didn’t get enough ball-handling help against UNCG’s pressure. And when Sun Belt preseason player of the year Ruot Monyyong picked up his fourth foul 1:01 into the second half the Trojans were in trouble. He finished with just 4 points and 3 rebounds, and Nowell fouled out with 4:59 to play.

3. Little Rock is a big team. Five of the seven Trojans who played at least a minute were 6-7 or taller. “They are humongous,” said UNCG coach Wes Miller. “You could see it on television the way that it felt live. … I knew they were big, but when we got on the floor with them I was amazed with their size, at every position outside of Nowell.”

What they said

“We are just thrilled to be playing basketball. There were times throughout the last six or seven months that I always had faith we’d be playing, but I had days where that faith was tested. … We did not play our best for 40 minutes, but we had some really good stretches and some stretches we can build on. We also had some poor stretches that we can really learn from. … The good news is there are a lot of guys who I didn’t think played their best basketball.” — Wes Miller, UNCG coach