Quick Take: Winthrop 75, UNCG 67

The Spartans struggle at both ends of the floor in a 75-67 loss to Winthrop.

Site

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

Why the Spartans lost

UNCG couldn’t make shots and couldn’t seem to stop fouling Winthrop. The Spartans were 23-for-67 (34 percent) from the field, including 7-for 29 (24 percent) from 3-point range.

“They forced us to not look like a good basketball team offensively tonight,” coach Wes Miller said after his team also committed 20 turnovers. “I give them a ton of credit for that. We have to shoot the ball better. … We couldn’t throw it in the ocean it seemed like from anywhere. It felt like there was a lid on it.”

UNCG also sent the Eagles to the line for 37 free throws and only shot 18. Miller said that was a product of his team’s poor defense. He called a timeout after Winthrop hit two 3-pointers off the break in a span of 28 seconds to go in front to stay at 54-50.

“I thought our transition ‘D’ was really poor,” the Spartans’ coach said. “They put a ton of pressure on you the way they run the floor.

But it was an issue in the half-court, too.