Quick Take: Wofford 48, UNCG 45

A recap of the UNCG basketball team's 48-45 loss to Wofford on Saturday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Why UNCG lost

The Spartans didn’t take advantage of brutal first-half shooting by Wofford, only leading 16-15 after the Terriers went 4-for-26 with nine turnovers. Unfortunately for UNCG, the Spartans weren’t much better at 7-for-26 with 10 turnovers.

UNCG led 16-9 with 1:26 to play in the half but was outscored 6-0 the rest of the way.

“We didn’t finish the first half well,” UNCG coach Wes Miller said. “We made a couple of errors there defensively or we could’ve held them to about 10 points.”

Three days after winning 84-75 at Wofford, Miller said the biggest difference Saturday was that his Spartans “didn’t have as much pop to go after the ball and be alert as we did last Wednesday down there, but we were good enough defensively to win the game tonight. We were not sharp enough offensively.”

Miller pointed out the 10 turnovers starting guards Isaiah Miller and Keyshaun Langley combined for, but noted that “a lot of our errors were not necessarily the person who gets credited for that error on the stat sheet. It was not passing and catching well enough together.”