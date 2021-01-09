Quick Take: Wofford 48, UNCG 45

A recap of the UNCG basketball team's 48-45 loss to Wofford on Saturday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Why UNCG lost
The Spartans didn’t take advantage of brutal first-half shooting by Wofford, only leading 16-15 after the Terriers went 4-for-26 with nine turnovers. Unfortunately for UNCG, the Spartans weren’t much better at 7-for-26 with 10 turnovers.
UNCG led 16-9 with 1:26 to play in the half but was outscored 6-0 the rest of the way.
“We didn’t finish the first half well,” UNCG coach Wes Miller said. “We made a couple of errors there defensively or we could’ve held them to about 10 points.”
Three days after winning 84-75 at Wofford, Miller said the biggest difference Saturday was that his Spartans “didn’t have as much pop to go after the ball and be alert as we did last Wednesday down there, but we were good enough defensively to win the game tonight. We were not sharp enough offensively.”
Miller pointed out the 10 turnovers starting guards Isaiah Miller and Keyshaun Langley combined for, but noted that “a lot of our errors were not necessarily the person who gets credited for that error on the stat sheet. It was not passing and catching well enough together.”
The Spartans finished with 15 turnovers and shot 20-for-58, including 4-of-27 from three-point range. That’s not going to win many games against a team as tough as Wofford.
Stars
Wofford
G Storm Murphy: 18 points.
G Max Klesmit: 10 points.
F Sam Godwin: 10 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists.
UNCG
G Isaiah Miller: 10 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists.
C Hayden Koval: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks.
Three things we learned
1. It’s tough to win a close game when you shoot only two free throws. Hayden Koval shot UNCG’s only foul shots with 14:27 to play, going 1-for-2, while Wofford shot 11 free throws. But that wasn’t a function of officiating as much as the Terriers’ defense, which took away driving lanes without fouling.
2. Hayden Koval gave UNCG a big lift in the second half. With the Spartans trailing 38-31 and 6:34 to play, Koval hit a driving basket and added a block, a three-pointer and a dunk in the next 4:03. His dunk gave UNCG its last lead with 2:31 to play. The senior center finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three blocks. “Hayden was really good in that stretch … makes a couple of plays, makes a big shot, a big tip-in,” Coach Wes Miller said.
3. Wofford’s Storm Murphy is a handful. The senior guard scored a game-high 18 points, including four threes, and hit some big shots. He got some unexpected help from freshman F Sam Godwin, taking most of the minutes usually played by injured F Messiah Jones (foot). Godwin had 10 points and nine rebounds, none bigger than a put-back of an airballed Murphy three with the shot clock running down and 8.1 seconds to play.
What they said
“You have to come pay the price every day to get better. That’s going to be the same whether we win or lose. We have to take the same approach.” — UNCG coach Wes Miller
“It’s a weird year. I’ve never had a team in this bad a condition at this stage in the year. There are stretches when we look like we cannot get down the court for one more possession before the whistle blow. We are just utterly exhausted. I’ve never felt like that in January. We could blame some other circumstance, but we have to do a better job of getting them in shape.” — Wes Miller, on playing during the COVID-19 pandemic
Records
Wofford: 3-1 Southern, 6-4 overall.
UNCG: 1-2, 6-5.
Up next
Wofford: At VMI, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
UNCG: At Western Carolina, 4 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+).
