Radford's Mike Jones named men's basketball coach at UNCG

GREENSBORO — UNCG has moved quickly to find a successor to Wes Miller and settled on Radford University coach Mike Jones to lead its men's basketball program. He will be introduced at a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Jones had been the head coach at Radford since the 2011-12 season, the same year that Miller became UNCG's head coach. The Highlanders were 174-150 overall and 99-75 in the Big South Conference during his tenure. In 2020-21, Radford was 15-12 overall and 12-6 in the league.

Jones was named the Big South's coach of the year in 2018 and 2020 and was National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District III coach of the year in 2018. His 2017-18 team won the Big South tournament and defeated LIU, 71-61, in the NCAA Tournament's First Four before losing to eventual national champion Villanova, 87-61, in the second round. His 2018-19 and 2019-20 teams won the Big South's regular-season title, but lost in the conference tournament.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He coached the conference player of the year (Carlik Jones) in 2019-20 and conference defensive players of the year in 2018-19 (Ed Polite) and 2014-15 (Javonte Green). Carlik Jones was the Big South's freshman of the year in 2017-18.