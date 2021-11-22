Scott Davis steps down as HiToms manager

The High Point-Thomasville HiToms baseball club has announced that Scott Davis will not return in 2022 as manager. The former Wesleyan coach has agreed to remain with the Coastal Plain League team in an advisory role in the player development department.

Davis' HiToms went 32-22 overall and 25-19 in the CPL. They lost to Savannah in the divisional round of the playoffs.

“I greatly enjoyed coaching the HiToms this past summer,” Davis said in a news release. “We assembled a talented group and made a run at bringing home the HiToms' fourth CPL title, but fell one game short in the Western Division finals, losing to eventual 2021 CPL champions Savannah Bananas. It was a dream come true to coach at the collegiate level, and I am grateful to Greg (Suire) for giving me one final summer with my son Luke and an amazing group of young men.”

The HiToms' Thomas Caufield (Charlotte), Hogan Windish (UNCG) and Will Lancaster (USC-Upstate) were first-team All-CPL selections under Davis, and Wake Forest pitcher Gabe Golob earned second-team recognition. In addition, Chace Harris (Ohio) and Matt Corder (Mississippi State) were recognized as players of the week.