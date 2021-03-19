Scouting UNCG-Florida State

NO. 13 UNCG (21-8, 13-5 Southern 1st) vs. NO. 4 FLORIDA STATE (16-6, 11-4 ACC 2nd)
What
NCAA men's basketball tournament East Regional first round
When
12:45 p.m. Saturday
Where
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
How to watch
truTV
By the numbers
UNCG — Average scoring margin +6.2 points per game (73.6-67.4); .424 FG percentage, .414 FG percentage defense; 3-point percentage .300; FT percentage .683; rebound margin +3.1 per game; turnover margin +3.9 per game.
Florida State — Average scoring margin +8.6 poings per game (78.9-70.3); .474 FG percentage, .398 FG percentage defense; 3-point percentage .390; FT percentage .738; rebound margin +4.5 per game; turnover margin -0.5 per game.
Likely starters
UNCG — G Isaiah Miller, 6-0, Sr. (19.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.6 spg); G Keyshaun Langley, 6-1, Soph. (9.8 ppg, 3.4 apg); G-F Kaleb Hunter, 6-4, Jr. (8.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg); F Angelo Allegri, 6-7, Jr. (7.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg); F Mohammed Abdulsalam, 6-9, Jr. (6.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg).
Florida State — G RayQuan Evans, 6-4, Sr. (5.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg); G Anthony Polite, 6-6, Jr. (9.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg 44 pct. 3-pt.); G M.J. Walker, 6-5, Sr. (13.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 44 pct. 3-pt.); F RaiQuan Gray, 6-8, Jr. (12.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.2 apg); F Balsa Koprivica, 7-1, Soph. (9.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg).
Key reserves
UNCG — F Hayden Koval, 7-1, Sr. (7.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.2 bpg); G A.J. McGinnis, 6-3, Fr. (6.1 ppg).
Florida State — F Scottie Barnes, 6-9, Fr. (11.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.2 apg); G Sardaar Calhoun, 6-6, Jr. (5.7 ppg, 42 pct. 3-pt.); F Malik Osborne, 6-9, Jr. (5.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg).
Coaches' take
We asked coaches whose teams faced UNCG or Florida State to offer a scouting report anonymously. Here's what they had to say:
On UNCG: “Every possession they’re going to try to win the battle. Isaiah Miller leads the charge. He doesn’t take any plays off. To attack them you have to be really sound against their pressure, and you have to dominate the boards. If you don’t, they’ll get tons of offensive rebounds and those will be momentum plays for them. … Defensively, they’re pretty sound. Offensively, I would make them shoot outside shots and keep them out of the paint. Cut the paint off and highly contest every shot they take. ... One of the most positive things (the Spartans) do is offensive rebound, and I don’t think they’re going to be able to do that against Florida State’s size. Florida State is an elite defensive program. They’re long enough to gamble, make mistakes and still recover at the basket. It’s going to be pretty tough for UNCG to get the second-chance opportunities they thrive on. Isaiah is going to really need a Robin to show up because (the Seminoles are) going to be locked on him. Somebody else has to step up.”
On Florida State: “Playing Florida State, first and foremost, you have to be able to rebound the basketball. They’re so big and athletic. … First-shot defense is important, but it’s getting the rebound. They’re hard to guard because teams that are big don’t usually shoot the three that well. … UNCG is a pressure team, so they’re going to have to turn defense into offense. … For them to have a chance, they’re going to have to create some easy baskets by getting turnovers. Isaiah is the best at that, so he’s going to have to have a game where he gets three or four steals for easy baskets. … Offensively, what we did to (FSU) was we ran motion and cut and put a lot of pressure on the rim. They switch a lot, so we tried to confuse their switching and found the open guy and made threes that kept us in the game. UNCG is going to have to make 10 or more threes to have a chance. … (The Seminoles) have got all the parts. They’ve got a point guard, they’ve got wings, they’ve got depth. … It’s just a plethora of dudes, and they play with a lot of confidence. Scottie Barnes is an NBA player, and he’s not the only one.”
Our take
This is not a great matchup for UNCG, but Florida State is a matchup problem for a lot of teams because of its abundance of future NBA three-and-D guys. The Spartans shoot a lot of three-pointers themselves (an average of 25.4 per game), but they only make 30 percent of those shots. They're going to have to shoot more like 40 percent-plus to knock off the Seminoles. They'll also need to at least break even on the boards, again not an easy proposition against FSU's size. One area UNCG may be able to exploit is the Seminoles' tendency to make more offensive mistakes than their opponent (minus-0.5 turnover margin). It may not take a perfect game from the Spartans to beat Florida State, but it will take something close to it and the Seminoles will have to help with some live-ball turnovers.
