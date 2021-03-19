Scouting UNCG-Florida State

On Florida State: “Playing Florida State, first and foremost, you have to be able to rebound the basketball. They’re so big and athletic. … First-shot defense is important, but it’s getting the rebound. They’re hard to guard because teams that are big don’t usually shoot the three that well. … UNCG is a pressure team, so they’re going to have to turn defense into offense. … For them to have a chance, they’re going to have to create some easy baskets by getting turnovers. Isaiah is the best at that, so he’s going to have to have a game where he gets three or four steals for easy baskets. … Offensively, what we did to (FSU) was we ran motion and cut and put a lot of pressure on the rim. They switch a lot, so we tried to confuse their switching and found the open guy and made threes that kept us in the game. UNCG is going to have to make 10 or more threes to have a chance. … (The Seminoles) have got all the parts. They’ve got a point guard, they’ve got wings, they’ve got depth. … It’s just a plethora of dudes, and they play with a lot of confidence. Scottie Barnes is an NBA player, and he’s not the only one.”