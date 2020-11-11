 Skip to main content
SoCon coaches pick UNCG to win men's basketball title
UNCG's Isaiah Miller, talking with coach Wes Miller, is projected as the Southern Conference's men's basketball player of the year by the league's coaches. The Spartans topped the preseason coaches' poll.

UNCG is the preseason favorite to finish first in the Southern Conference men's basketball regular-season standings and the Spartans' Isaiah Miller is projected to repeat as the league's player of the year by league coaches.

The Spartans are coming off a season in which they went 23-9 overall and 13-5 in the conference, finishing third. Miller, a 6-foot senior guard, averaged 17.8 points per game last season and was fourth in NCAA Division in steals (2.8 per game) while also winning the conference's defensive player of the year award.

The predictions by the coaches:

Order of finish

School (first-place votes), points

1. UNCG (4), 76

2. Furman (5), 74

3. East Tennessee State (1), 63

4. Mercer 56

5. Wofford 47

6. Western Carolina 44

7. Chattanooga 38

8. Samford 23

9. VMI 15

10. The Citadel 14

All-conference

Player of the year: Isaiah Miller, Sr., G, UNCG

Ledarrius Brewer, Jr., G, East Tennessee State

Ty Brewer, Jr., F, East Tennessee State

Mike Bothwell, Jr., G, Furman

Ross Cummings, Sr., G, Mercer

Mason Faulkner, Sr., G, Western Carolina

Jeff Gary, Jr., G, Mercer

Noah Gurley, Jr., F, Furman

David Jean-Baptiste, Sr., G, Chattanooga

Clay Mounce, Sr., F, Furman

Storm Murphy, Sr., G, Wofford

