SoCon coaches pick UNCG to win men's basketball title

UNCG is the preseason favorite to finish first in the Southern Conference men's basketball regular-season standings and the Spartans' Isaiah Miller is projected to repeat as the league's player of the year by league coaches.
The Spartans are coming off a season in which they went 23-9 overall and 13-5 in the conference, finishing third. Miller, a 6-foot senior guard, averaged 17.8 points per game last season and was fourth in NCAA Division in steals (2.8 per game) while also winning the conference's defensive player of the year award.
The predictions by the coaches:
Order of finish
School (first-place votes), points
1. UNCG (4), 76
2. Furman (5), 74
3. East Tennessee State (1), 63
4. Mercer 56
5. Wofford 47
6. Western Carolina 44
7. Chattanooga 38
8. Samford 23
9. VMI 15
10. The Citadel 14
All-conference
Player of the year: Isaiah Miller, Sr., G, UNCG
Ledarrius Brewer, Jr., G, East Tennessee State
Ty Brewer, Jr., F, East Tennessee State
Mike Bothwell, Jr., G, Furman
Ross Cummings, Sr., G, Mercer
Mason Faulkner, Sr., G, Western Carolina
Jeff Gary, Jr., G, Mercer
Noah Gurley, Jr., F, Furman
David Jean-Baptiste, Sr., G, Chattanooga
Clay Mounce, Sr., F, Furman
Storm Murphy, Sr., G, Wofford
