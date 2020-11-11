SoCon coaches pick UNCG to win men's basketball title

UNCG is the preseason favorite to finish first in the Southern Conference men's basketball regular-season standings and the Spartans' Isaiah Miller is projected to repeat as the league's player of the year by league coaches.

The Spartans are coming off a season in which they went 23-9 overall and 13-5 in the conference, finishing third. Miller, a 6-foot senior guard, averaged 17.8 points per game last season and was fourth in NCAA Division in steals (2.8 per game) while also winning the conference's defensive player of the year award.