South Carolina advances to women's basketball Final Four in Minneapolis

A recap of No. 1-ranked South Carolina's 80-50 victory over Creighton in the NCAA women's basketball tournament's Greensboro Regional final on Sunday night.
Why the Gamecocks won
A taller and more talented team destroyed the region's No. 10 seed, and it's no more complicated than that. The Gamecocks had edges in rebounds (43-23), inside scoring (42-22), second-chance points (15-4), free throws (21-for-27 to 1-for-5) and from the field (51 percent to 38 percent).
What's next
South Carolina vs. Louisville-Michigan winner on Friday in the Final Four at Minneapolis.
Stars Lauren Jensen: 12 points.
Aliyah Boston: 19 points, seven rebounds. Victaria Saxton: 11 points, 11 rebounds. Destanni Henderson: 12 points. Records
PHOTOS: South Carolina wins NCAA women's basketball Greensboro Regional
South Carolina's Brea Beal (12) guard's Creighton's Rachael Saunders (13) on her shot during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates as she cuts down the net winning the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates as she cuts down the net winning the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
South Carolina players celebrates with the band in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and team celebrate with the Elite 8 championship trophy of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) reaches for the rebound of South Carolina Brea Beal (12) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
Creighton's Lauren Jensen (15) has her shot blocked by South Carolina's Brea Beal (12) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere (15) is surrounded by Creighton players on the rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
South Carolina celebrates winning during the closing minutes of the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
The Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament tips off between South Carolina and Creighton in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
South Carolina's Victaria Saxton (5) shoots a jump shot between Creighton defenders during the second half of the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
Creighton guard Morgan Maly (30) looks to pass the rebound guarded by South Carolina players Aliyah Boston (4) and LeLe Grissett (24) during the second half of the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (4) heads up court during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (4) shoots with Creighton's Mallory Brake (14) during the second half of the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
