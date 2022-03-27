 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

South Carolina advances to women's basketball Final Four in Minneapolis

  • 0
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto (copy)

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and team celebrate with the Greensboro Regional championship trophy.

 LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD

A recap of No. 1-ranked South Carolina's 80-50 victory over Creighton in the NCAA women's basketball tournament's Greensboro Regional final on Sunday night.

Why the Gamecocks won

A taller and more talented team destroyed the region's No. 10 seed, and it's no more complicated than that. The Gamecocks had edges in rebounds (43-23), inside scoring (42-22), second-chance points (15-4), free throws (21-for-27 to 1-for-5) and from the field (51 percent to 38 percent).

What's next

South Carolina vs. Louisville-Michigan winner on Friday in the Final Four at Minneapolis.

Stars

Creighton

Lauren Jensen: 12 points.

South Carolina

Aliyah Boston: 19 points, seven rebounds.

People are also reading…

Brea Beal: 12 points.

Victaria Saxton: 11 points, 11 rebounds.

Destanni Henderson: 12 points.

Records

Creighton: 23-10.

South Carolina: 33-2.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert