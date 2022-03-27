South Carolina advances to women's basketball Final Four in Minneapolis

A recap of No. 1-ranked South Carolina's 80-50 victory over Creighton in the NCAA women's basketball tournament's Greensboro Regional final on Sunday night.

Why the Gamecocks won

A taller and more talented team destroyed the region's No. 10 seed, and it's no more complicated than that. The Gamecocks had edges in rebounds (43-23), inside scoring (42-22), second-chance points (15-4), free throws (21-for-27 to 1-for-5) and from the field (51 percent to 38 percent).