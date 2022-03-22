 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Carolina, North Carolina to meet in NCAA women's regional in Greensboro

  • 0
NCAA Miami South Carolina Basketball

South Carolina players after their victory over Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

 Sean Rayford, Associated Press

The field is set for the NCAA women's basketball tournament's Greensboro Regional. A guide:

Sweet Sixteen

No. 1 South Carolina (30-2) vs. No. 5 North Carolina (25-6), 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN)

No. 3 Iowa State (28-6) vs. No. 10 Creighton (22-9), 9:30 p.m. Friday (ESPN2

Regional final

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN).

Tickets

Ticketmaster.com

Notable

Though Greensboro Coliseum and the Tar Heels' Carmichael Arena are just 54 miles apart, South Carolina fans got a head start on buying tickets for this regional, given the Gamecocks' wire-to-wire run atop the national rankings this season. The program has led the NCAA in attendance for eight straight seasons.

 Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are not required for entry.

Other regionals

Spokane

Friday: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Texas, 7 p.m. (ESPN2); No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 1 Stanford, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN).

Sunday: Semifinal winners, 9 p.m. (ESPN).

Bridgeport

Saturday: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 N.C. State, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN); No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 2 Connecticut, 2 p.m. (ESPN).

Monday: Semifinal winners, 7 or 9 p.m. (ESPN).

Wichita

Saturday: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Louisville, 4 p.m. (ESPN2); No. 10 South Dakota vs. No. 3 Michigan, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2).

Monday: Semifinal winners, 7 or 9 p.m. (ESPN).

Wake Forest will play host to second-round NIT game at 4 p.m. Saturday against Virginia Commonwealth

Wake Forest’s trek through the NIT will continue on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Joel Coliseum against VCU.

The second-seeded Demon Deacons (24-9) are coming off a first-round 74-64 win over Towson. Third-seeded VCU (22-9) is coming off a win over Princeton on Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.

In the other game in Wake Forest’s quadrant of the tournament bracket top-seeded Texas A&M will play Oregon at Noon (ESPN) on Saturday.

