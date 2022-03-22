South Carolina, North Carolina to meet in NCAA women's regional in Greensboro

The field is set for the NCAA women's basketball tournament's Greensboro Regional. A guide:
Sweet Sixteen
No. 1 South Carolina (30-2) vs. No. 5 North Carolina (25-6), 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN)
No. 3 Iowa State (28-6) vs. No. 10 Creighton (22-9), 9:30 p.m. Friday (ESPN2
Regional final
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN).
Tickets
Notable
• Though Greensboro Coliseum and the Tar Heels' Carmichael Arena are just 54 miles apart, South Carolina fans got a head start on buying tickets for this regional, given the Gamecocks' wire-to-wire run atop the national rankings this season. The program has led the NCAA in attendance for eight straight seasons.
• Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are not required for entry.
Other regionals
Spokane
Friday: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Texas, 7 p.m. (ESPN2); No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 1 Stanford, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN).
Sunday: Semifinal winners, 9 p.m. (ESPN).
Bridgeport
Saturday: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 N.C. State, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN); No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 2 Connecticut, 2 p.m. (ESPN).
Monday: Semifinal winners, 7 or 9 p.m. (ESPN).
Wichita
Saturday: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Louisville, 4 p.m. (ESPN2); No. 10 South Dakota vs. No. 3 Michigan, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2).
Monday: Semifinal winners, 7 or 9 p.m. (ESPN).