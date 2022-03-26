South Carolina waits to see how Creighton tries to measure up in Greensboro Regional final

GREENSBORO — Can anyone stop No. 1 South Carolina?

Can anyone solve the riddle of the Gamecocks’ Aliyah Boston, the front-runner for national player of the year?

The answer so far in this NCAA Women’s Tournament can be summed up in one word: No.

South Carolina (32-2) — the top-ranked team in the nation all season — will face 10th-seeded Creighton (23-9) in an Elite Eight game at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum. The winner will go to the Final Four in Minneapolis, set for April 1 and 3.

The Greensboro Regional final looks like a mismatch, and physically it is.

Fifth-seeded North Carolina pushed the Gamecocks hard in Friday’s Sweet Sixteen game before losing 69-61. Boston, a 6-foot-5 junior, finished with 28 points and 22 rebounds, and she scored all 13 of South Carolina’s points in the fourth quarter.

“(Boston) played like the national player of the year,” Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said. “And that's what you do. When the game is on the line, you give them the ball, and they perform. She's been that for us all season long, but she showed up on the biggest stage in the biggest game, and she delivered.”

The Tar Heels (25-7) were just too small to handle South Carolina’s size, woefully overmatched inside and outscored 27-6 on second-chance points.

And Creighton? The Bluejays are even smaller than North Carolina.

Yet they remain unafraid, coming off upset victories over second-seeded Iowa and third-seeded Iowa State.

“You look at other teams and there is usually someone above 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3, and clearly we don't have that,” said Carly Bachelor, Creighton’s tallest starter at 6 feet even. “We're probably averaging around 5-8 height between all of us. That's pretty unique of teams that have made it this far.

“But I also think that's a strength of ours, being able to be such a five-out team and not having to rely on size. Everybody is able to shoot and cut and score. It makes our motion offense so fluid and makes it easier for us to all get involved.”

And therein lies the challenge for South Carolina. Creighton plays a positionless brand of basketball, a whirlwind of motion with five perimeter shooters on the floor at all times.

Boston scouted Friday’s second game from the stands and came away impressed with upstart Creighton.

“The popcorn was really good,” Boston joked. “But watching the game, Creighton has a lot of energy. They try to space you out. So it's just making sure that we are locked in, knowing personnel and what everybody likes to do, and knowing that it's going to be a physical game.”

Against Iowa and the nation’s leading scorer Caitlin Clark, Creighton used a series of three primary defenders and double-teamed her whenever possible. Can the Bluejays build a five-player fence around Boston?

“We have to limit her second-chance points and her ability to control the game on the offensive glass,” Creighton coach Jim Flanery said. “That's the biggest thing. We're going to have to gang rebound … having five people on the defensive glass. We still may not be successful because she is that big and strong and good around the basket, and we're going to have to cheat some off their perimeter players to help on to her. …

“We can't guard her one-on-one, and we can't rebound one-on-one against her. We've got to rotate our posts so that they are fresh enough.”

Staley said the strategy is sound.

“I would do the same,” the Gamecocks coach said. “I don't know how Aliyah continues to get as many rebounds as she does. It's sheer effort and focus. But she is not the only one that gets rebounds. ... I think they will pack it in and force us to take some shots from the outside, but we still will have to utilize our advantage.”

Staley paused and raised both hands above her head.

“We have to play up here, you know?” she said. “I don't think we can play well below the rim because it favors them. We've got to hit some shots. If we are hitting shots, there aren't going to be as many rebounds. So hopefully, we will do that.”

And so the Greensboro Regional comes down to an absurdly deep team built around arguably the nation’s best low-post player against an undersized team of interchangeable players who can all shoot the ball and rely on an unorthodox offense.

How unorthodox? Creighton’s Emma Ronsiek, a sophomore who averages a team-high 14.3 points, didn’t even play in the fourth quarter of the Sweet Sixteen win over Iowa State as the Bluejays went with players who were hot.

Instead, bench player Morgan Maly led the way with 21 points.

“It's hard to guard us when you don't know who is going to be the go-to girl that night,” Ronsiek said. “Obviously, Morgan had a great game Friday, and it's not like Iowa State didn't know she wasn't a great shooter. But they just can't have enough defenders to guard everyone on our team. It makes it difficult for teams to scout us.”

Maybe so. But South Carolina has been the nation’s best team all season by focusing on themselves.

“We can't get caught up in anything but what we have within our team,” Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke said. “I know Creighton has great shooters, that they're super aggressive. So we are preparing ourselves for that. They have some great offensive sets that we're trying to prepare for. We just know defense is what's going to win the game for us.”