South Carolina women's basketball team leaves Greensboro with one thing on its mind

GREENSBORO — South Carolina came here on a mission. The No. 1 Gamecocks left here the same way.

And they look every bit like the best team in the nation.

They’re big and skilled inside. They’re quick and can shoot on the perimeter. They’re deep on the bench. They’re aggressive and relentless on defense.

They made it look easy this weekend at the NCAA Women’s Tournament’s Greensboro Regional.

Aliyah Boston, the 6-foot-5 front-runner for national player of the year, scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds in just 27 minutes of playing time as the top-seeded Gamecocks clobbered 10th seed Creighton 80-50 on Sunday night’s regional final at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Victaria Saxton, a 6-2 senior, finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for South Carolina (33-2), which advances to its second straight Final Four. In Minneapolis, the Gamecocks will take on the winner of Monday night’s Wichita Regional final between Louisville and Michigan.

"You have some older players who have been here before, and they have one thing on their mind: win a national championship," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. "And we do it game by game. It was pressure-packed the entire season, and it's a relief to know that we're back, and now we can settle in and try to get this thing done."

The players get it. Especially the veterans.

“It's exciting,” Boston said, “but we just said in the locker room we still have unfinished business and we still have two more games to play.”

South Carolina lost by one point to Stanford in last year’s Final Four. The goal from Day One of this season for this veteran group was to get back there and win.

"Part of growing up and maturing is being able to move on,” Boston said. “So that happened last season, but that's not something that I can continue to think about or else there wouldn't be any progress. So I have let go of that since last season and we've moved on.”

The Gamecocks moved past Creighton with ease. South Carolina was simply too big, too strong and too skilled for the Bluejays, an undersized team that reached the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

Creighton shot 50 percent from the field in the quarter … and still trailed by seven points. Then South Carolina pulled away in the second quarter.

Boston scored seven points and 6-foot-4 Laeticia Amihere scored six during a 19-2 scoring run that dashed Creighton’s high hopes. South Carolina had six layups, four free throws and a 3-pointer during that stretch, pushing the lead from seven points to 24.

South Carolina’s defense was tenacious during the run, taking away the passes and ball movement that make Creighton, well, Creighton.

The Bluejays turned the ball over three times, and they were forced to settle for deep jump shots well beyond the 3-point arc or contested shots closer to the basket, missing seven field-goal attempts in a row.

It was all over but the shouting. And the confetti. And the five steps up the ladder to cut down the nets.

Gamecocks guards Destanni Henderson and Brea Beal finished with 12 points apiece, and South Carolina outrebounded Creighton 43-23 on the way back to the Final Four.

"Last year was our first time," Henderson said, "and this year we know what it feels like. So we're adding to the leadership, just being leaders on the court and making sure everybody else is on the same page. ... That's really what it is, just growth. And we display that on the court."

That leadership has been tested during the global coronavirus pandemic that caused cancellation of the 2020 NCAA tournaments.

That wasn’t lost on Staley.

"I'm super happy for all of our team,” she said, “but truly super happy for our juniors and seniors who experienced three years ago where we had a pretty darn good team that could have gone far in the tournament and it was just abruptly stopped. And then you're just left holding the bag, like that's it, you know?

“Then they come back and get us to the Final Four and lose in a heartbreaking way. It’s hard to get back. Our game is so good. I was so nervous all day today because of who our competition was. … Just understanding how hard it is, and also to have them celebrate something as monumental as this — getting back there back-to-back.”

South Carolina’s journey to Minneapolis came through Greensboro this weekend. The Gamecocks made it look easy on their way back to the Final Four.