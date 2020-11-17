Start of UNCG basketball season to be delayed by two days

GREENSBORO – The start of the UNCG men's basketball season will be delayed by two days.
The Spartans will play five games at Louisville's KFC Yum! Center, with their season opener now set for 7 p.m. Nov. 27 against Little Rock. The game is being played two days later than originally scheduled because Southern Illinois, which was scheduled to play three games in Louisville, has withdrawn because of COVID-19 issues and has been replaced by Evansville.
The additional changes for UNCG's schedule:
• The Spartans' second game, against Winthrop, has been pushed back to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29.
• The game against Prairie View A&M is moved forward to 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
• The matchup with Duquesne has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 2.
UNCG will still face Louisville on the final day, at 2 p.m. Dec. 4.
Games against Little Rock, Winthrop, Prairie View A&M and Duquesne will be streamed on ESPN3. The Louisville game will air on the ACC Network.
Nine teams will play in Louisville, with UNCG among the four teams that will play five times. The Wade Houston Tipoff Classic is the designated multi-team event and will incorporate two games each from eight of the teams, including UNCG.
The NCAA is allowing seasons for men's and women's basketball to start Nov. 25.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!