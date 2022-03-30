Summerfield's Elissa Cunane to enter WNBA draft

N.C. State's heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Connecticut in the NCAA women's basketball tournament will be three-time All-American Elissa Cunane's last game for the Wolfpack.

The former Northern Guilford standout announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she will enter the WNBA draft, which is 7 p.m. April 11 at Spring Studios in New York and will be televised by ESPN.

"I am truly thankful for my 4 years at NC State and everyone who made it all possible. That being said, I am declaring for the 2022 WNBA draft," Cunane posted.

In her final college game Monday night, Cunane scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Wolfpack's 91-87 double-overtime loss to UConn in the final of the NCAA's Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional. She averaged 13.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the season and 14.8 and 7.9 per game for her four-year career. She was a three-time All-ACC selection and was the tournament MVP twice.

A two-time HSXtra.com Player of the Year, Cunane could have used a fifth year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic that ended the 2019-20 season prematurely, but she is on track to graduate and chose to pursue a professional career. Most WNBA drafts project the 6-foot-5 post player as a top-10 pick.

During Cunane's N.C. State career, the Wolfpack went 110-17 overall and 55-11 in the ACC. State won the 2021 and 2022 ACC Tournament titles and reached at least the third round of the NCAA Tournament each year it was played.

