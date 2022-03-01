 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summerfield's Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech is ACC women's basketball player of the year
Georgia Tech Virginia Tech basketball

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley celebrating a victory over Georgia Tech in February.

 MATT GENTRY, Roanoke (Va.) Times

Summerfield's Elizabeth Kitley, a center at Virginia Tech, is the ACC women's basketball player of the year.

And her hometown friend, Elissa Cunane of N.C. State, is the runner-up and joins Kitley on first-team All-ACC.

Kitley is a Northwest Guilford alumna, and Cunane graduated from Northern Guilford.

The ACC women's basketball tournament will begin Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum. 

About Elizabeth Kitley 

Statistics: 17.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. ... Shot a league-best 53.8 percent. ... Totaled an ACC-leading 14 double-doubles. ... Scored 20 or more points 12 times. 

Notable: Kitley, who also made the All-Defensive team (blocked five or more shots in six games), is Virginia Tech's first winner of the award and is the first Hokie to make first-team All-ACC in two straight seasons.

Bio: A 6-foot-6 junior. ... The 2020 ACC freshman of the year. ... Two-time state champion at Northwest Guilford. ... MVP of the Class 4-A tournament and all-state in 2017 and 2018.

Blue Ribbon Panel Awards

ACC Player of the Year

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, junior, C, 948 points

Elissa Cunane, N.C. State, senior, C, 861 points

Emily Engstler, Louisville, senior, F, 720 points

ACC Rookie of the Year 

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame, freshman, G, 505 points

Shayeann Day-Wilson, Duke, freshman, G, 476 points

Maria Gakdeng, Boston College, freshman, C, 425 points

ACC Coach of the Year 

Wes Moore, N.C. State, 150 points

Kenny Brooks, Virginia Tech, 73 points

Niele Ivey, Notre Dame, 70 points

Blue Ribbon Panel (69 Voters)

All-ACC First Team

Cameron Swartz, Boston College, senior, G

Delicia Washington, Clemson, graduate, G

Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, fifth year, F

Emily Engstler, Louisville, senior, F

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, sophomore, G

Deja Kelly, North Carolina, sophomore, G

Elissa Cunane, N.C. State, senior, C

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, freshman, G

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, junior, C

Jewel Spear, Wake Forest, sophomore, G

All-ACC Second Team

Taylor Soule, Boston College, senior, F

Morgan Jones, Florida State, senior, G

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina, sophomore, F

Maya Dodson, Notre Dame, graduate, F

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, graduate, G

Honorable Mention

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Georgia Tech, senior, G

Kelsey Marshall, Miami, graduate, G

Diamond Johnson, N.C. State, sophomore, G

Kayla Jones, N.C. State, graduate, F

Teisha Hyman, Syracuse, sophomore, G

Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech, sophomore, G

Head Coaches Awards

ACC Player of the Year: Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, junior, C

ACC Freshman of the Year: Shayeann Day-Wilson, Duke, freshman, G

ACC Coach of the Year: Wes Moore, N.C. State

ACC Defensive Player of the Year: Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, fifth year, F

ACC Sixth Player of the Year: Diamond Johnson, N.C. State, sophomore, G

ACC Most Improved Player: Cameron Swartz, Boston College, senior, G

All-ACC First Team

Cameron Swartz, Boston College, senior, G

Morgan Jones, Florida State, senior, G

Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, fifth year, F

Emily Engstler, Louisville, senior, F

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, sophomore, G

Deja Kelly, North Carolina, sophomore, G

Elissa Cunane, N.C. State, senior, C

Maya Dodson, Notre Dame, graduate, F

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, freshman, G

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, junior, C

All-ACC Second Team

Taylor Soule, Boston College, senior, F

Delicia Washington, Clemson, graduate, G

Kayla Jones, N.C. State, graduate, F

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, graduate, G

Jewel Spear, Wake Forest, sophomore, G

Honorable Mention

Kelsey Marshall, Miami, graduate, G

Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech, sophomore, G

All-Defensive Team

Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, fifth year, F

Emily Engstler, Louisville, senior, F

Mykasa Robinson, Louisville, senior, G

Maya Dodson, Notre Dame, graduate, F

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, junior, C

All-Freshman Team (Blue Ribbon and Head Coaches)

Maria Gakdeng, Boston College, C

Shayeann Day-Wilson, Duke, G

O’Mariah Gordon, Florida State, G

Makayla Timpson, Florida State, F

Payton Verhulst, Louisville, G

Ja’Leah Williams, Miami, G

Aziaha James, N.C. State, F

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame, G

