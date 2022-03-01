Summerfield's Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech is ACC women's basketball player of the year

Summerfield's Elizabeth Kitley, a center at Virginia Tech, is the ACC women's basketball player of the year.
And her hometown friend, Elissa Cunane of N.C. State, is the runner-up and joins Kitley on first-team All-ACC.
Kitley is a Northwest Guilford alumna, and Cunane graduated from Northern Guilford.
The ACC women's basketball tournament will begin Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
About Elizabeth Kitley
Statistics: 17.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. ... Shot a league-best 53.8 percent. ... Totaled an ACC-leading 14 double-doubles. ... Scored 20 or more points 12 times.
Notable: Kitley, who also made the All-Defensive team (blocked five or more shots in six games), is Virginia Tech's first winner of the award and is the first Hokie to make first-team All-ACC in two straight seasons.
Bio: A 6-foot-6 junior. ... The 2020 ACC freshman of the year. ... Two-time state champion at Northwest Guilford. ... MVP of the Class 4-A tournament and all-state in 2017 and 2018.
Blue Ribbon Panel Awards
ACC Player of the Year
Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, junior, C, 948 points
Elissa Cunane, N.C. State, senior, C, 861 points
Emily Engstler, Louisville, senior, F, 720 points
ACC Rookie of the Year
Sonia Citron, Notre Dame, freshman, G, 505 points
Shayeann Day-Wilson, Duke, freshman, G, 476 points
Maria Gakdeng, Boston College, freshman, C, 425 points
ACC Coach of the Year
Wes Moore, N.C. State, 150 points
Kenny Brooks, Virginia Tech, 73 points
Niele Ivey, Notre Dame, 70 points
Blue Ribbon Panel (69 Voters)
All-ACC First Team
Cameron Swartz, Boston College, senior, G
Delicia Washington, Clemson, graduate, G
Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, fifth year, F
Emily Engstler, Louisville, senior, F
Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, sophomore, G
Deja Kelly, North Carolina, sophomore, G
Elissa Cunane, N.C. State, senior, C
Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, freshman, G
Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, junior, C
Jewel Spear, Wake Forest, sophomore, G
All-ACC Second Team
Taylor Soule, Boston College, senior, F
Morgan Jones, Florida State, senior, G
Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina, sophomore, F
Maya Dodson, Notre Dame, graduate, F
Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, graduate, G
Honorable Mention
Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Georgia Tech, senior, G
Kelsey Marshall, Miami, graduate, G
Diamond Johnson, N.C. State, sophomore, G
Kayla Jones, N.C. State, graduate, F
Teisha Hyman, Syracuse, sophomore, G
Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech, sophomore, G
