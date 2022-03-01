Summerfield's Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech is ACC women's basketball player of the year

Summerfield's Elizabeth Kitley, a center at Virginia Tech, is the ACC women's basketball player of the year.

And her hometown friend, Elissa Cunane of N.C. State, is the runner-up and joins Kitley on first-team All-ACC.

Kitley is a Northwest Guilford alumna, and Cunane graduated from Northern Guilford.

The ACC women's basketball tournament will begin Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

About Elizabeth Kitley

Statistics: 17.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. ... Shot a league-best 53.8 percent. ... Totaled an ACC-leading 14 double-doubles. ... Scored 20 or more points 12 times.

Notable: Kitley, who also made the All-Defensive team (blocked five or more shots in six games), is Virginia Tech's first winner of the award and is the first Hokie to make first-team All-ACC in two straight seasons.

Bio: A 6-foot-6 junior. ... The 2020 ACC freshman of the year. ... Two-time state champion at Northwest Guilford. ... MVP of the Class 4-A tournament and all-state in 2017 and 2018.

