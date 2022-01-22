Takeaways from UNCG's 61-58 basketball victory over Samford

About one-third of UNCG’s points came from reserves, largely because of Langley’s 15.

He could well be the key to cranking things up again. Langley sat out the first semester because of a university-imposed suspension, so his impact has been gradual across the past month.

“He’s definitely getting there,” Jones said. “He’s more confident in his shot. The last three out of four games, he has shot the ball well.”

Six of the seven Spartans' SoCon games have been decided by single-digit margins, so by now they ought to be used to this.

“It helps that we had a bunch of those early in the season and can kind of pull from those experiences,” Jones said.

The quest to speed up Samford didn’t always go as designed.

The Spartans were particularly perturbed that the Bulldogs held a 10-rebound edge.

Without another home game for more than 10 days, there’s lots to figure out amid a challenging part of the season. They'll go on the road to play at East Tennessee State (7 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN+) and at Wofford (7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+).

“We’ve got to get back in the lab,” Leyte said.