Takeaways from UNCG's 61-58 basketball victory over Samford

GREENSBORO – Takeaways from UNCG’s 61-58 men’s basketball victory against Samford on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum:
Don’t panic. The Spartans won’t.
That might have been the biggest message after surviving a ragged late-game stretch in this Southern Conference game.
“We have a lot of guys who are trying to learn new roles, bigger roles who have never been in that situation before,” UNCG coach Mike Jones said. “Yeah, they won in the past, so they expect to win, which is awesome. That’s great. There also has to be a level of work that goes into figuring out this new team. It’s just not going to be overnight.”
It was a matchup of a pair of teams with three-game losing streaks. The Spartans hadn’t dropped three straight Southern Conference regular-season games since winter 2017. By winning, they avoided a four-game skid in conference play, something they haven’t endured since the 2014-15 season.
“Nobody else is going to be patient, but we have to be,” Jones said.
The Spartans didn’t exactly coast to the finish, but the result was worth coveting.
“The end of the day, our goal is to win games,” UNCG forward Bas Leyte said. “Whatever we needed to go get a win.”
So the best part about how it unfolded might be simply that the Spartans displayed a winning mindset.
“Our guys showed a little bit of determination and found a way to get it done,” Jones said. “Those guys (from Samford) were making some shots down the stretch and our guys did not flinch.”
The Spartans have emphasized defense, and it’s clear why.
Without good work at that end of the court, they’d be in trouble.
“If we have effort, that will cancel everything else out,” Keyshaun Langley said. “That will play through a lot of mistakes.”
UNCG (3-4 Southern, 11-8 overall) went seven minutes without scoring, allowing Samford (1-6, 11-8) to close within 55-53 before Langley drove for a basket with 2:20 left.
Two Samford turnovers in the last two minutes helped the Spartans maintain the lead. They once led by 12.
“I feel like our defense holds the fort down for us,” Langley said.
For a six-minute span down the stretch, Samford scored five points. Yet Jaron Rillie’s 3 at the 15.7-second mark cut the gap to 59-56 before De’Monte Buckingham’s two free throws.
About one-third of UNCG’s points came from reserves, largely because of Langley’s 15.
He could well be the key to cranking things up again. Langley sat out the first semester because of a university-imposed suspension, so his impact has been gradual across the past month.
“He’s definitely getting there,” Jones said. “He’s more confident in his shot. The last three out of four games, he has shot the ball well.”
Six of the seven Spartans' SoCon games have been decided by single-digit margins, so by now they ought to be used to this.
“It helps that we had a bunch of those early in the season and can kind of pull from those experiences,” Jones said.
The quest to speed up Samford didn’t always go as designed.
The Spartans were particularly perturbed that the Bulldogs held a 10-rebound edge.
Without another home game for more than 10 days, there’s lots to figure out amid a challenging part of the season. They'll go on the road to play at East Tennessee State (7 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN+) and at Wofford (7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+).
“We’ve got to get back in the lab,” Leyte said.