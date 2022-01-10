Takeaways from UNCG's men's basketball victory over Wofford

Only Langley’s contested three at the first-half buzzer pulled the Spartans within 28-18. That boosted UNCG’s field-goal percentage to 29.2 for the half.

“We wanted to show that we were better than that,” Langley said. “And we did.”

• There was a slight lineup change for the Spartans, with Keyshaun Langley making his first start of the season. Guard Dante Treacy, who was a reserve for the first time, missed Sunday’s practice because of a death in the family.

Treacy ended up logging the third-most minutes of any UNCG player. He was vital to the comeback, particularly by causing disruptions defensively.

• The game was UNCG’s third in six days. It began with a 58-54 (yes, same score) home loss to Furman. Four consecutive opponents have failed to reach the 60-point mark vs. the Spartans.

• The coaching matchup fell under the category of “We Meet Again.” Wofford’s Jay McAuley was a Georgia player when Jones was an assistant coach with the Bulldogs.

A Wofford-UNCG rematch is set for Jan. 29 in Spartanburg, S.C.