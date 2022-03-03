One is a basketball player from a military family. Another is a basketball player who is at the top of his class academically and wants to be a pediatrician. A third is a football player who wants to be the first in his family to graduate from college. And another is a football player who says he just wants “to grow as a human and not just make the people around me happy, but make the world a better place.”

Four very different young men from across the Triad, but all four have one significant thing in common: They are committed to attend a military academy and compete in college athletics.

Greensboro Day’s Jackson Noble has signed to play basketball at the U.S. Naval Academy, while Page’s Josh Scovens will become his rival on the court for the U.S. Military Academy, better known as West Point. Southeast Guilford’s Alex McCalop and Reagan’s Jon Gullette will be football teammates and classmates of Noble at Annapolis.

All four high school seniors have found what they were looking for at two of the most rigorous academic institutions in the world. But they won’t just be a student with a heavy course load, they’ll be training to become an officer in the armed services while also competing in NCAA Division I athletics. If they stay beyond their second year at the academy, they’ll also be committing to five years of service after they graduate and become commissioned as officers.

It’s definitely not for everyone. Very few student-athletes from the Triad take on the challenge each year, although there are six this year, but the academies wouldn’t have it any other way. The coaches who recruit those students make no apologies for their high standards.

“We’re about doing what’s right, not what’s easy,” says Jon Perry, an assistant basketball coach for the Naval Academy who recruited Noble. “People are either drawn to that or not drawn to that.”

What drew Noble, Scovens, McCalop and Gullette to the service academies? Each had a different path to their commitment.

'It’s definitely going to change me'

Two of Jackson Noble's grandfathers and his grandmother served in the U.S. Air Force, “so I grew up in a military family,” he says. “When the opportunity came, my family was really excited about it.”

Noble, though, was “a little bit skeptical” when Perry started recruiting him to the Naval Academy in June 2021. The coaches visited him a couple of times and watched him play in summer ball and workouts and started building a relationship.

That’s when the 6-foot-7 forward leveraged a relationship he already had with former Greensboro Day basketball player Austin Inge, now a sophomore guard for the Midshipmen. That conversation wasn’t as much about basketball, though, as it was about the nature of a commitment to a service academy.

“We talked about how it’s the bigger picture, because some parts of it are not like the normal college experience at all and you might not enjoy all of it,” Noble says. “It’s about getting through it, and it’s a good sacrifice to make. Once you get out of the service academies you’re set for life and have all kinds of opportunities. All of that excited me looking toward the future.”

That future is likely to include a year at the Naval Academy Prep School (NAPS) in Newport, R.I., before Noble gets to Annapolis and a campus he was “blown away” by when he took an official visit. The military academies’ prep schools give candidates a year to mature physically, emotionally and academically while becoming accustomed to the demands of military life.

Not every future Midshipmen spends a year at NAPS, but prep school was a “cheat code” for Inge, he says, “because that year allowed me to grow as a person. It was my first time living on my own. I had to be mature and learn how to handle my business academically, athletically as well as financially. … It was a learning opportunity.”

Army’s counterpart to NAPS is the U.S. Military Academy Prep School in West Point, N.Y. Scovens, a wiry 6-6 wing, says he expects to spend a year there to mature physically, as well, although placement will depend on his test scores.

“That year between high school and the Academy is super important and is very rewarding,” says the Naval Academy’s Perry. “I wouldn’t say it’s a challenge. It’s an opportunity to personally grow in a lot of different areas. Being away from home is hard. … You find out a lot about yourself.”

Noble says he’s ready for that opportunity.

“I just know it’s going to help me grow into a better leader and a better person,” he says. “It’s definitely going to change me and set me up for life.”

'You don’t really know until you know'

Josh Scovens already knew what he wanted to do with his life, but he wasn’t sure how he was going to get there until Army’s coaches began recruiting him and he took an official visit to the campus at West Point.

“You don’t really know until you know,” Scovens says. “Before I was like everybody else just not really knowing what a service academy is about. Would I have to go to war and fight? But once I got there I knew. It was getting the information and getting with the players.”

The No. 1 student in his class for the Middle College at N.C. A&T, Scovens wants to become a pediatrician, and the Army will help him get there and allow him to compete in athletics, too.

“I’ve been working hard since I was a little baby toward this dream to play Division I basketball,” he says. “The opportunity came up to do that at one of the most prestigious schools in the world. I can get a great degree and they’ll set me up to be a doctor.”

That idea not only appealed to Scovens, it appealed to his parents.

“They’re happy,” he says. “They’re debt-free. I’m debt-free. It just all makes sense.”

Scovens already has someone who can help him make sense of what’s ahead in former Page teammate Jaden Ellis. An All-Area guard last season, Ellis is spending this school year at West Point’s prep school before becoming a Cadet.

“By the time I get to West Point, Jaden will be a sophomore when I’m a freshman,” Scovens say. “He’s told me to just stay focused when I get there, that it’s going to be hard at first, but to just think about the bigger picture and why you’re there – academics, getting yourself set up for life and to hoop. It’s the most prestigious school in the world, so just lock in and stay focused. … He didn’t sugarcoat it.”

Scovens says approaching West Point with “the mindset of ‘I can do this’ is the key. I have to take the same mindset that made me number one in my class and take it to the next level, in basketball and academics.”

'If it ain’t tough, then you don’t want it'

Alex McCalop knew that becoming the first person in his family to get a college degree would be “pretty big,” but when the Southeast Guilford football standout was offered a chance to attend the Naval Academy during his junior year and was asked for his commitment he wasn’t sure.

“The main thing was just not knowing,” McCalop says. “With the military academies, you have to know … because it is an incredibly different lifestyle.”

The Midshipmen’s coaches didn’t contact him for a while, but when they offered again during his senior season, McCalop “started to look into it a little bit more and started praying about it,” he says, “and the next thing you know it became more and more of a possibility.”

Once he had completed his third All-Area football season at Southeast, McCalop went on an official visit to Annapolis in late January. He was leaning toward becoming a Midshipmen, “but I was like, let me see how it is up there before I make any big decisions.”

“I talked to Mom and Dad about it, talked to people who’ve taken that Naval Academy route and it was just like, I could really call this home,” McCalop says. “I went up there and it was amazing!”

The 6-3, 225-pound defensive end/outside linebacker fell in love with the football coaches and the “family environment” at Annapolis. McCalop spoke with freshmen on the team and they told him, “I didn’t expect my life to go this way, but I did it. I went through the prep school and met these brothers and it’s going up for them.”

He’s already talking with other future Navy football players, including Reagan’s Jon Gullette. He learned that their fathers both work for Pepsi and that Gullette is as excited about the opportunity as he is.

“I’m really going through this hard journey with people who are willing to push me and stick with me and are making that same journey with me,” McCalop says.

Even if he’s one of the few service academy players who is good enough to go on to the NFL, McCalop knows football will end sooner rather than later. He’s focused on life after football.

“My main goal is to really make sure my family is taken care of and put myself in the best position to do that,” says McCalop, who also was an all-state wrestler at Southeast. “I really want to start a family when I get to that age. On top of playing great football, the Naval Academy sets that life up for me.”

He’s ready for the challenges the next four or five years will bring.

“It’s going to be tough, but that’s how life is,” McCalop says. “If it ain’t tough, then you don’t want it.”

'It was going to be about the next 40 years of my life'

What Jon Gullette wants is “to help everybody that needs help,” he says.

Navy began recruiting the Reagan running back after the Raiders’ 47-24 win over Mount Tabor on Oct. 22, 2021, a game in which Gullette rushed for 408 yards and five touchdowns. They continued to talk “over time about the whole process of getting into Navy, what position I would play and what I could do for my future after football,” Gullette says.

“The part that attracted me most was that it wasn’t going to be just a four-year decision, it was going to be about the next 40 years of my life and the academy was going to help me with that part,” he says.

Gullette, the Winston-Salem Journal’s All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, says he wants to make the Navy a career.

“I’ve talked with a lot of Navy vets,” he says. “I have a very close friend named Charles Craven who’s helped me throughout the process and given me plenty of advice and given me a lot of things that will help me as a future officer.”

The process of gaining admission to a service academy is “very long,” Gullette says, and goes well beyond just signing a national letter of intent. “You have to get medically tested, physically tested, etc. I’ve had to run a timed mile, do pushup tests, sit-up tests, pull-up tests, get a medical examination, clear up all past injuries. … I had to write an essay. I didn’t have to get nominations or a signature from a member of Congress, but I did have to do math evaluations, take pre-Calc this semester, English evaluations …”

How have his Reagan classmates reacted to his decision to go through the process of becoming a Midshipman?

“They always call me ‘Officer Gullette’ and joke around and salute me. I say, ‘Thank you, but I’m not there yet.’ ”

'The biggest opportunity is serving'

What were the service academies looking for when they found Jackson Noble, Josh Scovens, Alex McCalop and Jon Gullette?

“They’re looking for kids who are leaders,” says Freddy Johnson who has coached Noble and Inge at Greensboro Day. “That’s the big thing. Yes, everybody’s looking for good players, but they have to look for a little different type of kid, one who can lead on the court and they can see that right away.”

After a year at the Naval Academy Prep School, Inge had an opportunity to show that leadership during plebe summer, when incoming Midshipmen go through induction and train to become a unit.

“It allowed me to help the newer kids, the ‘directs,’ who didn’t know as much or were freaking out,” he says. “It allowed me to practice being a leader.”

That leadership is a reflection of character. “That’s the thing we look for the most,” says the Naval Academy’s Perry.

How do the coaches and other representatives of the academies uncover that character? Perry says “that just comes with conversations with the student-athlete one-on-one, and the parents, the people who are closest. By having conversations with them, the biggest thing is helping them learn what the institution is and what we’re trying to do, figuring out if it’s the right fit.”

There are five service academies – Annapolis, West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y. – and they have a mission beyond non-military colleges and universities. They are responsible for developing leaders who will be responsible for the lives of others as commanding officers, sometimes making life-and-death decisions.

“The biggest opportunity is serving,” Perry says. “Our graduates have an opportunity to serve other people and be significant in other people’s lives.”

What would Inge tell student-athletes considering that opportunity?

“I would tell them to come here and have an open mind,” he says. “This is not only a four-year thing, this is a 40-year thing. This is a lifetime thing.

“Coming to the Naval Academy you’re joining a league of your own. Life after the military, if you decide to only do the five years and get out, you have so many connections made just by being able to say, ‘I graduated from a military academy, from the Naval Academy.’ If you do your whole 20 years, make it a career, you still have a lot of connections (when you’re a civilian) on both sides of the world. People you graduate with are going to be CEOs, going to be admirals, might be president one day.”

What will Inge be? He hasn’t decided yet, but after spending time last summer on a battleship his top two service selections – “in no order,” he’s quick to say – for his commitment are Marine ground officer or Naval surface warfare officer.

Before then Inge will have two more years at Annapolis. Two more years of basketball. Two more years to develop as a leader and help the young men and women who follow him grow along with him.

“It feels different, it really does, when you step on campus,” Perry says. “The missions of all three academies are outstanding, and they’re all doing great things. The young men and young women who go to all three are just outstanding people.”

