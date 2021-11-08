Thankful Aggies will open new men's basketball season in Big South Conference

GREENSBORO — Even though the past two seasons had awkward endings for the A&T men’s basketball team, Coach Will Jones figures it’s all about the beginning now.
“I feel good about this group,” said Jones, whose team opens the season Tuesday night against UNCG at the Greensboro Coliseum.
There’s plenty of reasons for the good vibes.
The Aggies were cut short in March 2020 when the pandemic shut down the college postseason. Then last year, COVID protocols interrupted another postseason opportunity in the final go-around in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
No sense of looking at past what-ifs, Jones said. His teams won five of their last six games in each of the past two seasons.
Yet there’s a component stemming from those experiences that might provide a boost.
“The guys are more thankful,” Jones said.
The Aggies, who won their final three games a season ago, are glad to have guard Kameron Langley on board for a fifth season. The former Southwest Guilford standout is bound to build on a record-setting N.C. A&T career.
“Anytime you have a point guard back that’s going to be a plus,” Jones said. “He has been there. He knows all the answers. He has really helped the new guys and the transition they are making.”
The Aggies need that foundation given the influx of newcomers. Sure, there’s highly touted freshman Duncan Powell, who isn’t expected until he gets up to speed after knee surgery.
There are also transfers with a variety of skills.
It might start with Marcus Watson, a forward who first was in the Oklahoma State program and then played in 12 games last season for New Mexico State. Jones said Watson is like a freshman while he adjusts to another team.
“We’re continuing to teach him how to play hard at both ends all the time,” Jones said.
Demetric Horton made a couple of junior college stops before posting double-figure point totals in 12 games last season for Purdue-Fort Wayne. He’s from the Raleigh area, playing for Garner in high school.
Justin Whatley, who previously played for East Carolina and North Carolina Central, can stretch defenses with perimeter shooting.
“We’ve got a lot of depth,” Jones said. “That’s why we recruit.”
N.C. A&T will open league play for its first season in the Big South Conference in January. Before that, there should be good tests, such as the city matchup with UNCG; visits to Wake Forest, Stanford and East Carolina; and a clash with former MEAC foe Howard in Newark, N.J.