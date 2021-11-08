Thankful Aggies will open new men's basketball season in Big South Conference

GREENSBORO — Even though the past two seasons had awkward endings for the A&T men’s basketball team, Coach Will Jones figures it’s all about the beginning now.

“I feel good about this group,” said Jones, whose team opens the season Tuesday night against UNCG at the Greensboro Coliseum.

There’s plenty of reasons for the good vibes.

The Aggies were cut short in March 2020 when the pandemic shut down the college postseason. Then last year, COVID protocols interrupted another postseason opportunity in the final go-around in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

No sense of looking at past what-ifs, Jones said. His teams won five of their last six games in each of the past two seasons.

Yet there’s a component stemming from those experiences that might provide a boost.

“The guys are more thankful,” Jones said.

The Aggies, who won their final three games a season ago, are glad to have guard Kameron Langley on board for a fifth season. The former Southwest Guilford standout is bound to build on a record-setting N.C. A&T career.

