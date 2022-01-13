 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Citadel uses second-half outburst to rally past UNCG
0 Comments
top story

The Citadel uses second-half outburst to rally past UNCG

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
uncg logo web 112930

A recap of UNCG's 74-69 men's basketball loss to The Citadel on Thursday night in Charleston, S.C.

Why the Spartans lost

UNCG, which had put the brakes on its four previous opponents in holding them under 60 points, allowed 56 second-half points to the Bulldogs, who made eight of 15 three-point attempts after halftime.

Stars

UNCG

De'Monte Buckingham: 14 points, seven rebounds.

Keyshaun Langley: 13 points.

Bas Leyte: 12 points, eight rebounds.

Kaleb Hunter: 11 points.

The Citadel

Hayden Brown: 24 points, 15 rebounds.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tyler Moffe: 18 points.

Jason Roche: 12 points (4-for-8 3FG), six rebounds.

Notable

The Spartans led 33-18 at halftime. The Citadel missed 13 of its 14 three-point attempts in the first half.

 The Citadel, which broke a four-game losing streak, was predicted to finish ninth of 10 teams. But Brown, first-team All-Southern last season, was projected as the player of the year.

 Half of The CItadel's six wins going into the game had come against Carver, a member of a national Christian schools association, and NAIA members Morris and St. Andrews. The Bulldogs also had beaten the ACC's Pitt and the MEAC's N.C. Central and South Carolina State.

 UNCG entered the game with a No. 149 NCAA NET ranking; The Citadel was No. 245 of 358 teams.

Records

UNCG: 2-2 Southern Conference, 10-6 overall.

The Citadel: 1-2, 7-7.

Up next

UNCG: At Mercer, 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

The Citadel: VMI, 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Novak Djokovic still faces possible deportation from Australia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert