The Citadel uses second-half outburst to rally past UNCG

A recap of UNCG's 74-69 men's basketball loss to The Citadel on Thursday night in Charleston, S.C.
Why the Spartans lost
UNCG, which had put the brakes on its four previous opponents in holding them under 60 points, allowed 56 second-half points to the Bulldogs, who made eight of 15 three-point attempts after halftime.
Stars
UNCG
De'Monte Buckingham: 14 points, seven rebounds.
Keyshaun Langley: 13 points.
Bas Leyte: 12 points, eight rebounds.
Kaleb Hunter: 11 points.
The Citadel
Hayden Brown: 24 points, 15 rebounds.
Tyler Moffe: 18 points.
Jason Roche: 12 points (4-for-8 3FG), six rebounds.
Notable
• The Spartans led 33-18 at halftime. The Citadel missed 13 of its 14 three-point attempts in the first half.
• The Citadel, which broke a four-game losing streak, was predicted to finish ninth of 10 teams. But Brown, first-team All-Southern last season, was projected as the player of the year.
• Half of The CItadel's six wins going into the game had come against Carver, a member of a national Christian schools association, and NAIA members Morris and St. Andrews. The Bulldogs also had beaten the ACC's Pitt and the MEAC's N.C. Central and South Carolina State.
• UNCG entered the game with a No. 149 NCAA NET ranking; The Citadel was No. 245 of 358 teams.
Records
UNCG: 2-2 Southern Conference, 10-6 overall.
The Citadel: 1-2, 7-7.
Up next
UNCG: At Mercer, 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
The Citadel: VMI, 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).