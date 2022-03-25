Top-ranked South Carolina beats North Carolina 69-61 in Greensboro Regional's Sweet Sixteen

A recap of No. 1-ranked South Carolina's 69-61 victory over North Carolina in the NCAA women's basketball tournament's Greensboro Regional on Friday night.

Why the Gamecocks won

Aliyah Boston, the first-team All-America and national player of the year candidate, turned in an extraordinary performance, scoring 28 points, including all of her team's 13 points in the final quarter, and grabbing 28 rebounds. The Gamecocks' height and size, led by the 6-5 Boston and 6-2 forward Victaria Saxton, caused just enough significant problems for a tenacious Tar Heels team. South Carolina scored 25 second-chance points off 23 offensive rebounds, part of a 48-33 edge on the glass.

Up next

Regional final, South Carolina vs. Creighton or Iowa State, 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN).

Stars

North Carolina

Deja Kelly: 23 points (9-for-17 FG).

Alyssa Ustby: Eight rebounds.

Carlie Littlefield: Nine points, six rebounds.

Alexandra Zelaya: 10 points.

South Carolina

Aliyah Boston: 28 points, 22 rebounds.

Victaria Saxton: Six points, 14 rebounds.

Zia Cooke: 15 points (3-for-7 3FG).

Destanni Henderson: 13 points.

Notable

• Boston's driving layup with 55 seconds remaining pushed South Carolina's lead to 67-61, then North Carolina turned the ball over on its next possession. Boston's 21st rebound, and 12th offensively, was followed by a foul. Boston converted both free throws (12-for-13 for the game) for a 69-61 lead with 18.4 seconds left.

• South Carolina, which led 39-31 at halftime, outrebounded North Carolina 12-5 in the third period, getting eight offensive boards. The Tar Heels had pulled within 47-43 with 4:30 to go but the Gamecocks pushed the lead to 56-45 at the end of 30 minutes.

• Boston's double-double was her 27th in a row, the fifth-longest streak in Division I history. Boston is the third player since 2000 to total 25 points and 20 rebounds or better in an NCAA Tournament game.

• North Carolina shot 1-for-9 in the second quarter. The Gamecocks have allowed 1-for-31 shooting in the second quarters of games against Howard, Miami and UNC.

Records

North Carolina: 25-7.

South Carolina: 32-2.