Top-ranked South Carolina beats North Carolina 69-61 in Greensboro Regional's Sweet Sixteen

A recap of No. 1-ranked South Carolina's 69-61 victory over North Carolina in the NCAA women's basketball tournament's Greensboro Regional on Friday night.
Why the Gamecocks won
Aliyah Boston, the first-team All-America and national player of the year candidate, turned in an extraordinary performance, scoring 28 points, including all of her team's 13 points in the final quarter, and grabbing 28 rebounds. The Gamecocks' height and size, led by the 6-5 Boston and 6-2 forward Victaria Saxton, caused just enough significant problems for a tenacious Tar Heels team. South Carolina scored 25 second-chance points off 23 offensive rebounds, part of a 48-33 edge on the glass.
Up next
Regional final, South Carolina vs. Creighton or Iowa State, 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN).
Stars Deja Kelly: 23 points (9-for-17 FG).
Alyssa Ustby: Eight rebounds. Carlie Littlefield: Nine points, six rebounds. Alexandra Zelaya: 10 points. Aliyah Boston: 28 points, 22 rebounds. Victaria Saxton: Six points, 14 rebounds. Zia Cooke: 15 points (3-for-7 3FG). Destanni Henderson: 13 points. Notable • Boston's driving layup with 55 seconds remaining pushed South Carolina's lead to 67-61, then North Carolina turned the ball over on its next possession. Boston's 21st rebound, and 12th offensively, was followed by a foul. Boston converted both free throws (12-for-13 for the game) for a 69-61 lead with 18.4 seconds left. • South Carolina, which led 39-31 at halftime, outrebounded North Carolina 12-5 in the third period, getting eight offensive boards. The Tar Heels had pulled within 47-43 with 4:30 to go but the Gamecocks pushed the lead to 56-45 at the end of 30 minutes. • Boston's double-double was her 27th in a row, the fifth-longest streak in Division I history. Boston is the third player since 2000 to total 25 points and 20 rebounds or better in an NCAA Tournament game. • North Carolina shot 1-for-9 in the second quarter. The Gamecocks have allowed 1-for-31 shooting in the second quarters of games against Howard, Miami and UNC. Records
Photos: South Carolina 69, North Carolina 61 in NCAA Greensboro Regional
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) celebrates the win over University North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley waves to fans following their win over University North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (4) shoots over University North Carolina's Deja Kelly (25) during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
South Carolina Aliyah Boston (4) looks to pass the ball defended by University North Carolina during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
South Carolina’s LeLe Grissett (24) and bench begin the celebration in the closing seconds during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
University North Carolina's Carlile Littlefield keeps the ball inbounds the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) looks to shoot during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) fights for the rebound with University North Carolina Anya Poole (31) and Eve Hodgson (0) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
University North Carolina's Eva Hodgson (10) is guarded by South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso (10) and University North Carolina's Alexandra Zelaya (0) and Deja Kelly fight for the loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
University North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart directs her team during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) is surrounded by University North Carolina players during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
University North Carolina's Deja Kelly shoots with South Carolina guard Brea Beal (12) guarding during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) alters the shot of University North Carolina Carlie Littlefield during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) shoots an off balance shot with University North Carolina's Alyssa Ustby defending during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
University North Carolina Carlie Littlefield shoots over South Carolina’s Victaria Saxton (5) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
032622-gnr-spt-ncaawomenphoto
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley directs her team during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)
LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD
