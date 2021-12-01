‘Tough dudes’ keep Spartans in winning mode

Buckingham said there’s a togetherness that has been forged.

“A new squad like this, you wouldn’t think the chemistry would be that good or so quick or it would take some time to adjust,” Buckingham said.

Perhaps the opening stretch of the season allowed a solid foundation to form. The Spartans were in six games decided by four points or less, with three contests going into overtime.

“Those already have us feeling we have the right to have that confidence,” Buckingham said.

The margin against Elon was the first outcome against a Division I opponent decided by more than seven points.

So when a couple key players weren’t available, the Spartans went about making the best of the situation.

“Trying not to let circumstances affect our team,” Leyte said. “We’ve got a deep team. Everybody can play.”

Khyre Thompson matched his season-high total with 13 points against Elon. Not to be overlooked was guard Dante Treacy’s six assists with what Jones said has become a steady influence in the backcourt.

By the ninth game, that was evident.