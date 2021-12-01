‘Tough dudes’ keep Spartans in winning mode

GREENSBORO — Through three weeks of the basketball season, UNCG has encountered plenty of challenging circumstances.
The common thread for the Spartans has been the ability to deal with whatever comes their way.
“Overall, we’re just tough dudes,” forward Bas Leyte said. “Everybody really wants to play well. Everybody really works hard and it reflects from practice to the games.”
The result is a 7-2 record and a nice number of experiences to go with it.
The Spartans encountered potential difficulty Tuesday night when two starters were absent because of illness.
For the most part, they didn’t flinch in a 74-61 victory against Elon at the Greensboro Coliseum.
First-year coach Mike Jones said the Spartans reacted as he would expect them to.
“We’re ready for this,” Jones said. “We talk about having the right response to any event that happens. Everybody did a little bit more.”
De’Monte Buckingham actually did a lot — however it was measured. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and demonstrated an enviable level of toughness at about every turn.
The transfer from Cal State Bakersfield has found ways to put his mark on his new team.
“I set the tone that way,” he said. “This whole team is dogs, dogs. They work hard. We faced adversity and we got the job done. You’re always going to face some adversity throughout the season and you always have to figure it out as a team.”
Guard Kaleb Hunter and forward Mohammed Abdulsalam, who had each started every game and combined for about 52 minutes of court time per game, weren’t on hand Tuesday because of illnesses. So that meant Leyte and guard Kobe Langley were inserted into the starting lineup.
Twenty-three seconds into the game, a scramble for a loose ball near midcourt resulted in Leyte clutching his right shoulder and leaving for several minutes. The Spartans didn’t let that pull them down.
“It’s not like I can control it by panicking,” Jones said.
The Spartans then scored the game’s first 10 points. They led 47-31 after the second of Buckingham’s back-to-back 3s early in the second half.
Elon (2-6) made a couple of rallies, pulling within 55-47. UNCG largely answered at the free-throw line, making 26 of 30 attempts — aided by Leyte’s 12-for-12 rate. The Phoenix went 2-for-2 on foul shots.
A couple of careless turnovers didn’t turn into disaster for the Spartans. Jones said the ability to move on from those was important, a trend he has seen from the team.
Buckingham said there’s a togetherness that has been forged.
“A new squad like this, you wouldn’t think the chemistry would be that good or so quick or it would take some time to adjust,” Buckingham said.
Perhaps the opening stretch of the season allowed a solid foundation to form. The Spartans were in six games decided by four points or less, with three contests going into overtime.
“Those already have us feeling we have the right to have that confidence,” Buckingham said.
The margin against Elon was the first outcome against a Division I opponent decided by more than seven points.
So when a couple key players weren’t available, the Spartans went about making the best of the situation.
“Trying not to let circumstances affect our team,” Leyte said. “We’ve got a deep team. Everybody can play.”
Khyre Thompson matched his season-high total with 13 points against Elon. Not to be overlooked was guard Dante Treacy’s six assists with what Jones said has become a steady influence in the backcourt.
By the ninth game, that was evident.
“I think we had a better feel for where our offense would come,” Jones said.
UNCG’s defense held Elon to 35.7-percent shooting, including 9-for-30 on 3s. The Phoenix received 15 points from Darius Burford and 13 from Hunter Woods.
With more than a week off before going to nationally ranked Tennessee on Dec. 11, there’s time for the Spartans to assess how to become even better.
“I’m happy with the growth. But we have 70 percent of the season still left,” Jones said. “It’s a good start. That’s really all it is.”