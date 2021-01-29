Triad college basketball weekend preview for Jan. 30-31; A&T, UNCG men playing at home

A&T

The Rattlers haven't played since beating South Carolina State 70-68 on Jan. 10, gaining a weekend split. A&T, which won twice at S.C. State Jan. 2-3, has played once since those games, a 112-46 rout of Carver, which isn't an NCAA program. ... MJ Randolph leads Florida A&M with 16.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. ... Kam Langley, a 6-2 senior guard and Southwest Guilford graduate, leads the Aggies with 10.2 points, 5.2 points and 6.9 assists per game.