Triad college basketball weekend preview for Jan. 30-31; A&T, UNCG men playing at home
Triad college basketball weekend preview for Jan. 30-31; A&T, UNCG men playing at home

011721-gnr-spt-ncatbkbphotos (copy) (copy)

N.C. A&T's Kwe Parker, a Wesleyan alumnus, during its most recent game, against Carver on Jan. 16.

 KHADEJEH NIKOUYEH, NEWS & RECORD

A preview of the college basketball weekend in the Triad:

A&T

Matchup

Florida A&M (1-0 MEAC, 2-6 overall) at A&T (2-0, 6-9)

When

2 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where

Corbett Sports Center

How to watch

FloHoops.com on Saturday (subscription required), NCATAggies.com on Sunday

Notable

The Rattlers haven't played since beating South Carolina State 70-68 on Jan. 10, gaining a weekend split. A&T, which won twice at S.C. State Jan. 2-3, has played once since those games, a 112-46 rout of Carver, which isn't an NCAA program. ... MJ Randolph leads Florida A&M with 16.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. ... Kam Langley, a 6-2 senior guard and Southwest Guilford graduate, leads the Aggies with 10.2 points, 5.2 points and 6.9 assists per game.

UNCG

Matchup

VMI (4-4 Southern, 9-8 overall) at UNCG (5-2, 11-5)

When

7 p.m. Saturday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum

How to watch

ESPN+

Notable

Coach Dan Earl's Keydets beat Western Carolina 87-61 on Wednesday night, with Greg Parham scoring 23 points. Parham leads the team with 19.9 points per game overall but 24.9 points in Southeren Conference games. ... VMI ranks 25th among 340 NCAA Division I teams in averaging 81.7 points per game, and they're No. 1 in the Southern at 83.1 points in league games. UNCG leads the league in allowing only 66.8 points in conference games. ... UNCG games remain closed to the public.

Elsewhere

Saturday's games

ACC men

Clemson at Duke, noon (ESPN2)

Miami at Wake Forest, 2 (ACC)

Florida State at Georgia Tech, 4 (ACC)

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6 (ACC)

Notre Dame at Pitt, 8 (ACC)

Area men

Elon at Delaware, 2 (FloHoops.com)

High Point at Gardner-Webb, 5 (ESPN+)

Appalachian State at Troy, 5 (ESPN+)

Area women

Wofford at UNCG, 1 (ESPN+)

Delaware at Elon, 1 (FloHoops.com)

Troy at Appalachian State, 4 (ESPN+)

Sunday's games

ACC men

N.C. State at Syracuse, 6 (ACC)

Area men

Greensboro at William Peace, 1

Elon at Delaware, 2 (FloHoops.com)

Area women

Delaware at Elon, 1 (FloHoops.com)

Clemson at Wake Forest, 2 (ACC)

