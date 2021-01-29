Triad college basketball weekend preview for Jan. 30-31; A&T, UNCG men playing at home

A preview of the college basketball weekend in the Triad:
A&T
Matchup
Florida A&M (1-0 MEAC, 2-6 overall) at A&T (2-0, 6-9)
When
2 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Where
Corbett Sports Center
How to watch
FloHoops.com on Saturday (subscription required), NCATAggies.com on Sunday
Notable
The Rattlers haven't played since beating South Carolina State 70-68 on Jan. 10, gaining a weekend split. A&T, which won twice at S.C. State Jan. 2-3, has played once since those games, a 112-46 rout of Carver, which isn't an NCAA program. ... MJ Randolph leads Florida A&M with 16.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. ... Kam Langley, a 6-2 senior guard and Southwest Guilford graduate, leads the Aggies with 10.2 points, 5.2 points and 6.9 assists per game.
UNCG
Matchup
VMI (4-4 Southern, 9-8 overall) at UNCG (5-2, 11-5)
When
7 p.m. Saturday
Where
Greensboro Coliseum
How to watch
ESPN+
Notable
Coach Dan Earl's Keydets beat Western Carolina 87-61 on Wednesday night, with Greg Parham scoring 23 points. Parham leads the team with 19.9 points per game overall but 24.9 points in Southeren Conference games. ... VMI ranks 25th among 340 NCAA Division I teams in averaging 81.7 points per game, and they're No. 1 in the Southern at 83.1 points in league games. UNCG leads the league in allowing only 66.8 points in conference games. ... UNCG games remain closed to the public.
Elsewhere
Saturday's games
ACC men
Clemson at Duke, noon (ESPN2)
Miami at Wake Forest, 2 (ACC)
Florida State at Georgia Tech, 4 (ACC)
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6 (ACC)
Notre Dame at Pitt, 8 (ACC)
Area men
Elon at Delaware, 2 (FloHoops.com)
High Point at Gardner-Webb, 5 (ESPN+)
Appalachian State at Troy, 5 (ESPN+)
Area women
Wofford at UNCG, 1 (ESPN+)
Delaware at Elon, 1 (FloHoops.com)
Troy at Appalachian State, 4 (ESPN+)
Sunday's games
ACC men
N.C. State at Syracuse, 6 (ACC)
Area men
Greensboro at William Peace, 1
Elon at Delaware, 2 (FloHoops.com)
Area women
Delaware at Elon, 1 (FloHoops.com)
Clemson at Wake Forest, 2 (ACC)