UNC Greensboro launches statewide esports league

UNC Greensboro has announced the start of what it said was the nation’s first university-led, curriculum-focused statewide high school esports league.

The UNCG Scholastic Esports Alliance will provide all North Carolina public high schools an opportunity to form esports programs. Its goal is to enhance educational outcomes for students, establish an end-to-end talent development pipeline for industry in North Carolina, and position the state as the nation’s leading esports economy, according to a news release from the school.

UNCG SEA was formed in partnership with Esports Development and Growth Enterprise and Esports Integration, which will manage operations, create and deliver a world-class curriculum, and sanction regional and state esports competitions, the news release said. Through collaborations with Epic Games and other esports and technology leaders, UNCG SEA plans to offer a full four-year, career technical education pathway-aligned curriculum. It would incorporate Epic Games’ Unreal Engine in addition to two competitive seasons featuring Rocket League, Fornite and other possible titles for the academic year beginning fall 2023, the school said.

UNCG SEA is also partnering with SparkNC, an initiative of a network of 18 North Carolina school districts working to enhance pathways to high-tech employment.