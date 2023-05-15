UNC Greensboro begins its effort to win an NCAA softball championship with a game at Clemson and against the Tigers on Friday.

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. at McWhorter Stadium. Joining the Spartans (36-20) and the 16th-seeded Tigers will be Auburn and Cal State Fullerton. Auburn (40-17) takes on Cal State Fullerton (33-19) in the second game of the day.

Winners of six straight games and 11 of its last 13, UNCG will make its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2021, when it competed in the Athens regional. It's also the seventh NCAA regional appearance in program history, and the first since 2021.

The Spartans, who were the top seed for the Southern Conference softball tournament, won the league's automatic bid after defeating second-seeded Samford, 7-6, in the conference title game on Saturday on back-to-back home runs from Jessie Shipley and Maycin Brown in the bottom of the seventh inning. In each of their three SoCon tournament games, UNCG won by a single run. The defeated Western Carolina, 1-0, on Thursday and beat Samford on Friday, 2-1. Samford won an elimination game against Mercer to reach the title matchup.

UNCG has recorded 11 shutouts this season, the most since 2018, when the Spartans had 14. Six of the 11 shutouts in 2023 have been shortened games.

Redshirt sophomore Maddie Spell was named the Southern Conference tournament's Most Outstanding Player after appearing in all three games. Spell pitched 12 innings and gave up eight hits and one earned run, and had five strikeouts. She also hit a bases-empty home run in the championship game.

Shipley and fifth-year player Delaney Cumbie were also named to the All-Tournament team. Senior Ashley Gontram was the recipient of the Pinnacle Award, given to the student-athlete with the highest grade-point average on the championship-winning team.

The winner of the Clemson Regional will advance to a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional against the winner of the Norman Regional between May 25-28. The Women’s College World Series will be playing in Oklahoma City, Okla., June 1-9.