UNC Greensboro tops N. Kentucky 70-69 in OT
  • Updated
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Mohammed Abdulsalam had 13 points as UNC Greensboro narrowly defeated Northern Kentucky 70-69 in overtime on Friday night.

De'Monte Buckingham had 11 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro (2-0). Khyre Thompson added 11 rebounds.

Trevon Faulkner tied a career high with 28 points for the Norse (1-1). Marques Warrick added 14 points. Bryson Langdon had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Automated Insights.

