UNCG, A&T men's basketball teams quarantined because of positive COVID-19 tests

GREENSBORO — The UNCG and N.C. A&T men's basketball teams are the latest Division I programs in Greensboro to be affected by positive COVID-19 tests.

The UNCG men's team is "in quarantine and following COVID-19 protocols after positive tests impacting fewer than five members of the team," the school announced Monday in a news release. This is the second UNCG basketball team to enter quarantine because of positive tests for the coronavirus. A cluster of "fewer than 10 students" was identified in the women's program Oct. 13, which caused school officials to postpone the start of practice.

"To focus on the health and safety of our student-athletes and out of an abundance of caution," Monday's news release said, "all men's basketball activities, including the start of official practices, have been paused." The Spartans were scheduled to begin men's basketball practice Monday afternoon.

The A&T men also are in quarantine after a cluster in its program was reported Friday.