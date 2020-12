GREENSBORO — The UNCG men's basketball team has added a game at Coppin State, at 7 p.m. Thursday in Baltimore, and postponed its game scheduled for Friday night in Greensboro against NCAA Division III member N.C. Wesleyan.

UNCG has played Coppin State, an MEAC member, once, winning 77-54 in Greensboro on Dec. 12, 2018.

UNCG says its game against Wesleyan, which would have been the Spartans' home opener, could be rescheduled.