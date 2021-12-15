UNCG, after loss to Towson, to visit Md.-Baltimore County on Thursday night

"Another tough team. Another physical team," UNCG coach Mike Jones told UNCGSpartans.com. "These were two teams back-to-back that were very physical in the way they defended and the way they played on offense. I don't think we responded the right way early in the game. We figured it out a little bit later. We made a nice run at the end of the first half. Teams like this are the type of teams we will have to beat in our conference in order to do what we want to do as a team."