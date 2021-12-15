UNCG, after loss to Towson, to visit Md.-Baltimore County on Thursday night

GREENSBORO — UNCG's men's basketball team will try to bounce back from a loss at Towson when it visits Md.-Baltimore County on Thursday night.
Tipoff is 7 p.m. (ESPN3).
De'Monte Buckingham had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-4) in a 74-64 loss to Towson on Tuesday night.
"Another tough team. Another physical team," UNCG coach Mike Jones told UNCGSpartans.com. "These were two teams back-to-back that were very physical in the way they defended and the way they played on offense. I don't think we responded the right way early in the game. We figured it out a little bit later. We made a nice run at the end of the first half. Teams like this are the type of teams we will have to beat in our conference in order to do what we want to do as a team."
Khyre Thompson added 14 points. Bas Leyte had 11 points.
Buckingham had a stretch of scoring eight straight points in 19 seconds during the second half, according to UNCGSpartans.com. He made two foul shots, sank a three-pointer on UNCG's next possession, stole the ball and made another three-pointer.
Terry Nolan Jr. registered 19 points and seven assists for Towson (8-4).