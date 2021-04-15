UNCG athletics director Kim Record wants to hire Wes Miller's successor 'as soon as possible'

“Would someone with head-coaching experience have a shorter learning curve?” she asked. “Sure, but I go back to who’s the best person who fits our culture and our values.”

Record said she would “like to think we’d know something in less than two weeks, because it puts a real stress on your current team.”

That stress is already being felt as three Spartans entered the transfer portal Thursday: junior wing Angelo Allegri, sophomore guard Michael Hueitt and junior guard Kaleb Hunter. Allegri and Hunter started for most of this season. They could choose to return to UNCG or enroll at another school.

“One of the reasons I do want to move quickly is to allow a coach and our current team to make choices,” Record said, “because they can go in the transfer portal now. It’s the same with an NLI (National Letter of Intent).

“What I said to them … was to be patient, that we care about them and they need to finish their academics strong and that I’m going to work as quickly as possible to get someone in here. I told them they needed to trust me, and if they had any questions they could let me know. I had a couple of calls this morning from members of the team. Of course, they’re shocked.”