UNCG basketball at Louisville canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What a long, strange trip it was.

The UNCG men's basketball game Friday at Louisville has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures within the Cardinals' program, the school announced late Thursday night. That means the Spartans will be heading home early.

The multi-team event at Louisville's KFC Yum! Center has been typical of the college basketball season so far amidst a coronavirus pandemic. UNCG had been scheduled to open its season Nov. 25 in the MTE, but its original opponent, Southern Illinois, withdrew a week earlier.

The Spartans were then scheduled to play Prairie View A&M on Tuesday, but the Panthers had to withdraw as well. UNCG ended up playing Little Rock on Friday and won 77-70. A game against Winthrop on Sunday night was postponed to Tuesday night. The Spartans lost that game 75-67, then turned around and played Duquesne on Wednesday evening and lost 81-68.

What was originally scheduled as five games in 10 days for UNCG (1-2) turned into three games in six days, and now it's back on the team's three buses for the eight-hour journey to Greensboro.

Welcome to college basketball in 2020.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

