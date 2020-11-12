UNCG basketball coaches like what they have

The Southern Conference held a virtual media day Thursday with its basketball coaches. Here’s what UNCG women’s coach Trina Patterson and Spartans men’s coach Wes Miller had to say about their teams:
Trina Patterson
On how her team dealt with a COVID-19 shutdown at the start of practice
“I told them they’re built for this, for some kind of setback or a not-easy road. First of all, you have to have the mental capacity to deal with this. It puts you down for 14 days, so you lose some stuff. … But our players were able to do some things in their apartments and dorm rooms daily with the physical part. Then you have to get back on the court and you can’t come back really quickly, because you don’t want to be injured, so it has to be a smooth progression. What happens is you feel like you’re behind. What we tried to do so we felt like we were ahead in that quarantine was we were able to study our opponents. Every day we would have Zoom calls and we would study Mercer, we’d study Chatt(anooga), Furman. We went over scouting reports on the most important part of our schedule, the conference. We gave our young kids a preview.”
On trying to maintain the momentum from a season in which the Spartans shared the SoCon regular-season title and finished 23-9 overall
“We lose a lot in experience. We know that. Our young players have to get better quicker, but they really want to play defense.”
On the personality of this season’s team
“Off the court they like one another. You really want that in these times, when we’re family, when we have to keep our circle small. They’re committed to doing well. They’re in the gym all the time. The culture of our team is that they’re committed to playing hard with each other and they’re committed to one another. We get those things. we may be able to do something really special.”
Wes Miller
On his team’s depth, size and versatility
“We really will have three or four guys that would probably be rotational guys on any other team that I’ve coached, but won’t get in the game potentially when we start playing in a couple of weeks. … We have five legitimate frontcourt players and we have some big guards and big wings, so we could play with really big lineups … but we also have the versatility to play small where we play the Langley twins (Keyshaun and Kobe) together with Isaiah (Miller) and maybe you slide one of the small forwards to the four and play small ball. We feel like we have a lot of depth, a lot of size and a lot of versatility with those lineups.”
On being the coaches’ pick to win the conference and receiving a vote in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll
“I think about it two ways. The first way is that it’s neat to be recognized. There’s value in that. It says a lot about what we’ve done as a program previously and what some of our current players have done previously that people think that highly of us going into the year. … The other side of the way I think about it is that (the hype) doesn’t matter at all when I’m thinking about this specific team because we haven’t done anything yet to deserve it or earn it in any way.”
On Isaiah Miller, the conference’s reigning player of the year and defensive player of the year
“Every day I coach Isaiah Miller he gets better, which is scary. The credit goes to him. He has an elite approach to practice every day. He is the most competitive player within a practice that I’ve coached in 10 years. He’s human. He’s probably had one or two days in the last three years where he wasn’t 100 percent with his effort, 100 percent in a great mood, 100 percent with a great attitude. But it literally might be only one or two. … That’s why he’s had so much growth and improvement.”
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!