UNCG basketball coaches like what they have

Trina Patterson

“I told them they’re built for this, for some kind of setback or a not-easy road. First of all, you have to have the mental capacity to deal with this. It puts you down for 14 days, so you lose some stuff. … But our players were able to do some things in their apartments and dorm rooms daily with the physical part. Then you have to get back on the court and you can’t come back really quickly, because you don’t want to be injured, so it has to be a smooth progression. What happens is you feel like you’re behind. What we tried to do so we felt like we were ahead in that quarantine was we were able to study our opponents. Every day we would have Zoom calls and we would study Mercer, we’d study Chatt(anooga), Furman. We went over scouting reports on the most important part of our schedule, the conference. We gave our young kids a preview.”