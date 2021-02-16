UNCG basketball team to visit VMI on Wednesday night

UNCG's men's basketball team, which leads the Southern Conference, continues its push for regular-season supremacy with a visit to VMI on Wednesday night. A preview:

Matchup

UNCG (10-3 Southern, 15-6 overall) at VMI (6-6, 11-10)

When

7 p.m. Wednesday

How to watch

ESPN+

Notable

• The Spartans, with five scheduled games in the last 11 days of the regular season, lead Wofford (9-5) by 1½ games. Furman (7-4) is in third and is the only team within one in the loss column. Chattanooga and East Tennessee State are both 8-5.

• After Wednesday night, the Spartans will play Chattanooga at home (5 p.m. Saturday), at last-place Western Carolina (7 p.m. Monday), Western Carolina in Greensboro (7 p.m. Feb. 24) and at East Tennessee State (4 p.m. Feb. 27).