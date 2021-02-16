 Skip to main content
UNCG basketball team to visit VMI on Wednesday night
UNCG's men's basketball team, which leads the Southern Conference, continues its push for regular-season supremacy with a visit to VMI on Wednesday night. A preview:

Matchup

UNCG (10-3 Southern, 15-6 overall) at VMI (6-6, 11-10)

When

7 p.m. Wednesday

How to watch

ESPN+

Notable

The Spartans, with five scheduled games in the last 11 days of the regular season, lead Wofford (9-5) by 1½ games. Furman (7-4) is in third and is the only team within one in the loss column. Chattanooga and East Tennessee State are both 8-5.

 After Wednesday night, the Spartans will play Chattanooga at home (5 p.m. Saturday), at last-place Western Carolina (7 p.m. Monday), Western Carolina in Greensboro (7 p.m. Feb. 24) and at East Tennessee State (4 p.m. Feb. 27).

 The Southern Conference tournament is scheduled for March 5-8 in Asheville, and its winner will earn the Southern's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. But the league has announced that if the tournament cannot be completed, the regular-season champion would get the NCAA bid.

 UNCG beat VMI 76-59 in Greensboro on Jan. 30. Isaiah Miller led the Spartans with 25 points, and Jake Stephens scored 18 for the Keydets.

