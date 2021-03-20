UNCG battles back, but falls to Florida State, 64-54 in NCAA Tournament

“First thing I told them when I hit the locker room was I love them and thank you for a wonderful season,” Miller added. “What I’m going to tell them when we get back is keep this thing going. I’m a walking example of how hard work is really going to show at the end of the day.”

Wes Miller said he told the only UNCG player to participate in two NCAA Tournaments “how much he’s meant to this program and to the university and to Greensboro and to me personally and all the people in that locker room. I told him I love him and that I’ll never be able to express to him how much I love him. I don’t have the words to describe that.

“Then I told all those guys that he took our program a step further than the guys who got it to where it was when he walked in the door. It’s their job to take it another step forward. That’s the best way to honor him.”

Wes Miller had a UNCG team in a similar position in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, when it also was seeded 13th and battled a very good Gonzaga team before losing 68-64. He wants his Spartans to understand that “we have to now take this another step to the point where we get over the hump in one of these games.