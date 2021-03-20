UNCG battles back, but falls to Florida State, 64-54 in NCAA Tournament

UNCG’s fourth trip to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament ended the way the first three did, with a first-round loss. But the Spartans were far from an easy out Saturday.
Thirteenth-seeded UNCG came back from an early 16-point deficit to tie the score in the second half before falling to No. 4 seed Florida State, 64-54, in an East Regional game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
As expected, it was the Seminoles’ size and defense that ultimately decided the game. FSU held the Spartans without a field goal from the 5:38 mark until there were just 17.9 seconds left to pull away from a one-point game and advance to meet Colorado, a 96-73 winner over Georgetown.
“Am I disappointed? Absolutely,” UNCG Coach Wes Miller said. “I thought we blew an opportunity, but I’m not anything else but proud.”
Miller added that, “The biggest thing I’m proud of is that no matter what happened, no matter how bad it looked at times or felt like it could get away, our guys kept fighting. That’s the team we’ve been all year. That’s why we’re here.”
It looked pretty bad early, as UNCG (21-9) struggled to adjust to Florida State’s length and strength at both ends of the floor and fell behind 23-7 while committing six turnovers.
“We talked about the fact that that was highly possible and we had to stay the course,” the Spartans’ coach said. “It took us awhile, for whatever reason that is, to settle in and go, ‘We can play in this game.’ … That’s the difference in the game, because every time you clawed back it was hard to get over the hump because you’d built a pretty big hole early in both halves.”
UNCG did claw back in the way this team always did, with defense. The Spartans drew three offensive fouls the rest of the half and did a better job of getting back in transition, which forced Florida State (17-6) into some contested 3-point shots. They also didn’t turn over the ball again before heading to the locker room trailing just 29-26.
A 3-pointer by Southwest Guilford alum Keyshaun Langley (16 points, five 3s) early in the second half tied the score, but the same problems with transition defense plagued UNCG again as the Seminoles used a 7-0 run to go back in front to stay.
“I’d like to have some of the transition defensive possessions back and where we don’t talk during the course of the game and give them an easy basket,” Miller said. “I’d like to have some of those possessions where we don’t keep rotating or stay down in the stance or lose sight of man and ball and get beat back-door.”
The Spartans only committed two turnovers in the second half as they cut FSU’s lead to a point twice in the final five minutes, but senior leader Isaiah Miller twice failed to convert the front end of a one-and-one and junior center Hayden Koval missed two open 3-point shots from the top of the key as the Seminoles pulled away.
Isaiah Miller, a three-time Southern Conference defensive player of the year and two-time conference player of the year, finished what likely was his final game as a Spartan with a team-high 17 points and added five rebounds, four assists and two steals. “As of now I’m focusing on leaving” for pro basketball rather than taking the extra year of eligibility available this year, he said afterward.
“First thing I told them when I hit the locker room was I love them and thank you for a wonderful season,” Miller added. “What I’m going to tell them when we get back is keep this thing going. I’m a walking example of how hard work is really going to show at the end of the day.”
Wes Miller said he told the only UNCG player to participate in two NCAA Tournaments “how much he’s meant to this program and to the university and to Greensboro and to me personally and all the people in that locker room. I told him I love him and that I’ll never be able to express to him how much I love him. I don’t have the words to describe that.
“Then I told all those guys that he took our program a step further than the guys who got it to where it was when he walked in the door. It’s their job to take it another step forward. That’s the best way to honor him.”
Wes Miller had a UNCG team in a similar position in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, when it also was seeded 13th and battled a very good Gonzaga team before losing 68-64. He wants his Spartans to understand that “we have to now take this another step to the point where we get over the hump in one of these games.
“I hope what people see is that we’re not just a team that had a good year, a program that had a good year, we’re a team and a program that continues to grow. That’s the goal. We have to be back in this position, but we have to be back in this position and get over the hump.”
