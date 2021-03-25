UNCG, Bryan Park among N.C. sites to host NCAA Division I men's and women's soccer tournament games

The UNCG Soccer Stadium, Bryan Park's Macpherson Stadium and Wake Forest's Spry Stadium will host part of the NCAA Division I men's and women's soccer championships this spring.
As the NCAA did moving its basketball championships to single states – the men in Indiana and women in Texas – both soccer tournaments will be played in North Carolina. The seasons will culminate with the College Cups at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Women's semifinals will be May 13, men's semifinals May 14 and both championship games May 17.
The move is designed to minimize travel and also streamline the number of local and state health guidelines that must be observed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forty-eight women's teams and 36 men's teams will be announced April 19. The Triad locations will be among those used statewide to host first- and second-round games. Play in third round and quarterfinals will also be in Cary.
The dates for the tournaments' earlier rounds:
- First round: Women, April 27-28; men, April 29.
- Second round: Women, April 30-May 1; men, May 2.
- Third round: Women, May 5; men, May 6.
- Quarterfinals: Women, May 9; men, May 10.
Besides the Cary location, other games will be played at Campbell, East Carolina, UNC-Wilmington, the Gillette Athletic Complex in Wilson and the Sportsplex in Matthews.
The Greensboro Aquatic Center this week is hosting the NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving championships, which are closed to spectators and the media. The women's championships were in Greensboro last week.
