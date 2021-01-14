UNCG continues road success with easy 87-63 win over Samford

• UNCG missed its first four 3-point attempts but finally started hitting from the outside. By halftime the Spartans led 36-31 and were 6 of 18 on 3-point attempts. The Spartans were only hitting 27 percent on 3-pointers heading into Thursday night’s game. By contrast the Bulldogs were just 1 of 11 on 3-point attempts in the first half. For the game the Spartans were 11 of 31 on 3-point attempts.

• The Spartans got off to a slow start but once Coach Wes Miller went to his bench around six minutes into the game the offense started clicking. After going 1 for 7 early and 0 for 4 from 3-point range, Kobe Langley and A.J. McGinnis got going. McGinnis, who is from Huntsville, Alabama, and Langley helped the Spartans to a 17-9 lead earl and McGinnis had 11 points by halftime.

What they're saying

“We’ve tried to make the identity of this team on the defensive side. This team has embraced that identity and I thought we had been taking some good steps. I hope we continue to grow there and it can go both ways and Samford missed some good looks so I think there’s some of that,” Coach Wes Miller of UNCG said.

“We are just happy to be playing another game,” Kaleb Hunter of UNCG said about playing Samford again on Saturday. “We don’t care who we play we are just excited to be playing another game.”