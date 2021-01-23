UNCG defeats Chattanooga on the road, 74-66

"He seems to be fine," Coach Wes Miller said. "I was really reluctant to put him back in the game. The trainer told me, 'He's fine; it's just a bruise.' When I first walked back in the tunnel, they had thought it may be something more serious, his MCL.

"I'll admit: I was not the same after he went down. I was very concerned about him. I was trying to practice what I preach and think about the next play, but I was worried. Then I hear he's OK to go back in, and I kinda lost my mind for a second, like we're not going to put a kid back in the game in that situation unless we're 100 percent.

"The trainer and I had a very frank conversation, and I told (Isaiah), 'no.' He begged me a little bit. He explained to me how he felt, that he knew what an MCL feels like. ... After some pleading, I agreed to put him back in the game.

"I was nervous. That's one of those moments as a coach you don't feel totally comfortable until you watch him run up and down the floor a couple of times. The first possession he's on offense, he challenges a guy and kicks it out. If he did that, he's fine. I think he's OK; I think he just has a bad bruise."

Notable