UNCG defeats Chattanooga on the road, 74-66

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 74-66 victory at Chattanooga in a Southern Conference game on Saturday.
Why the Spartans won
UNCG, overcoming an injury to Isaiah Miller that knocked him out of the game for a few minutes of the second half, used a 24-5 run in a span of 6:52 in the game's last eight minutes to win on the road and carry momentum into a game against perennial league front-runner Furman.
Stars
UNCG
Angelo Allegri: 17 points (3-for-7 FG), five rebounds.
Jarrett Hensley: 12 points (5-for-6 FG; 13 minutes).
Kaleb Hunter: 10 points.
Chattanooga
Darius Banks: 18 points.
David Jean-Baptiste: 13 points (3-for-6 3FG).
Malachi Smith: 12 points.
About the injury
Isaiah Miller, who had eight points and six rebounds in 27 minutes, appears to have suffered a bruised right knee after falling early in the second half and missing nearly six game minutes.
"He seems to be fine," Coach Wes Miller said. "I was really reluctant to put him back in the game. The trainer told me, 'He's fine; it's just a bruise.' When I first walked back in the tunnel, they had thought it may be something more serious, his MCL.
"I'll admit: I was not the same after he went down. I was very concerned about him. I was trying to practice what I preach and think about the next play, but I was worried. Then I hear he's OK to go back in, and I kinda lost my mind for a second, like we're not going to put a kid back in the game in that situation unless we're 100 percent.
"The trainer and I had a very frank conversation, and I told (Isaiah), 'no.' He begged me a little bit. He explained to me how he felt, that he knew what an MCL feels like. ... After some pleading, I agreed to put him back in the game.
"I was nervous. That's one of those moments as a coach you don't feel totally comfortable until you watch him run up and down the floor a couple of times. The first possession he's on offense, he challenges a guy and kicks it out. If he did that, he's fine. I think he's OK; I think he just has a bad bruise."
Notable
• Jarrett Hensley, a 6-8, 205-pound freshman from Merriam, Kan., who was rated a top 150 prospect by Rivals.com, scored a career-high 12 points in just 13 minutes. Hensley had not played more than six minutes in the Spartans' last seven games and had scored 20 points in 13 games.
• Chattanooga led 57-48 with 7:50 to play after a dunk by Darius Banks. The Mocs missed their next four shots, and the Spartans made six of their next 10 to go up 63-59 with 3:27 to go. UNCG pushed the lead to 72-62 on a Hayden Koval dunk with 58 seconds left.
• Chattanooga missed 18 of its 29 field-goal attempts in the second half after shooting nearly 54 percent in the first half.
What they're saying
"They're a really good basketball team that's having a great year. Give them credit for putting us in the hole. Then all of a sudden, I thought we started trying to guard them a little harder. We were getting some really good looks, and they just weren't going down. I think out of a timeout, Angelo gets a wide-open three and shoots an airball. We kinda had that feeling it's just not our night. And then I thought we got it defensively. On the next possession, Angelo gets a big steal and a run-out layup. We had a different defensive energy about us from that point forward. Our defense really got us going. And then it helps that guys make some shots and the ball goes in the basket." – Wes Miller.
"The majority of the game, we were playing some good defense, but we never finished the possessions. ... We came into a timeout, and we were like, 'If we're going to win this game, we're going to have to buckle down and really do this.' Out of that timeout, it felt like everything changed." – Allegri.
"They've been one of the elite mid-major teams in the country for the last three or four years. We know what that game has been like in the past. This may be Bob's best team yet. We realize that's going to be a significant challenge. It's on national television, which is exciting. I'm really thrilled our league is getting some national television spots on ESPNU. This league has been so, so good for an extended period of time now. It's good that our league is going to be seen by a wider audience." – Wes Miller.
"It felt good. I think I was just feeling it. And my teammates found me a lot, so I give credit to them." – Hensley.
Statistics
Records
UNCG: 5-2 Southern, 10-5 overall.
Chattanooga: 3-5, 12-5.
Up next
UNCG: At Furman, 7 p.m. Monday (ESPNU).
Chattanooga: At East Tennessee State, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+).
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
