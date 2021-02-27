UNCG defeats East Tennessee State in overtime, waits on help from Wofford

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 85-74 overtime victory at East Tennessee State on Saturday.
Why the Spartans won
Isaiah Miller, getting key help from Keyshaun Langley, Kaleb Hunter and Hayden Koval, scored a career-high 32 points, and the Spartans pulled away from the Bucs in overtime after a closely contested regulation. After a three-point basket by East Tennessee State's Ledarrius Brewer to open overtime scoring, the Spartans went on a 12-0 run, with a banked-in, tying three by Miller and go-ahead three by Langley, to lead 81-72 with just 29 seconds to play.
What it means
The Spartans (13-5, .722 winning percentage) will now wait for the Furman-Wofford game, with a 7 p.m. Saturday tipoff, to see whether UNCG or Furman (10-4, .714) wins the regular-season championship and earns the No. 1 seed for the league tournament starting Friday in Asheville. With UNCG's victory, Wofford (11-5, .688) was eliminated from contention.
Stars
UNCG
Isaiah Miller: 32 points (13-for-19 FG), seven rebounds, seven assists, four steals.
Kaleb Hunter: 16 points (5-for-6 FG, 2-for-2 3FG, 4-for-4 FT).
Hayden Koval: 13 points (4-for-6 FG, 2-for-3 3FG), three rebounds, two assists.
Keyshaun Langley: 14 points.
East Tennessee State
Ledarrius Brewer: 18 points.
Notable
• Miller scored nine of UNCG's 16 points in the overtime.
• This is UNCG's fifth straight season finishing among the top three in the regular season.
• The Southern Conference will permit 544 spectators for sessions of the league's men's and women's basketball tournaments March 4-8 at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville. Tickets will be distributed through the schools.
What they're saying
• "We just got stops. They hit that three, I think it was their second possession. After that I don't think they scored until the last minute and we kept getting buckets. We just stepped it up on defense. Our ball-screen defense was really good. Our guards were defeating screens, and they didn't have much movement on offense." – Koval on the overtime dominated by the Spartans.
• "Some of the best moments as a coach are seeing them happy and celebrating together. The last eight or nine days have been pretty tough. We played great up at Western, won by 20, but outside of that, it's been tough. They've just kept fighting, even when I've not been pleased with their play. They just keep coming back the next day. I was pleased they got to experience some success today." – Wes Miller, UNCG coach.
• "A little jumping and around and dancing – what teams do after big wins in the locker room. We know that when we lost on Wednesday night, we lost the ability to control whether we win the league or not. But, regardless, we knew we had to win tonight to have a chance. And any time you play East Tennessee State at East Tennessee State, it's a big game. We didn't feel good about how we played against them to open up conference play. I don't care what's going on with seedings and regular-season titles. We would have been just as excited if this had happened back in January. ... It was pretty fun in that locker room. The kind of stuff that sometimes makes it feel worth it when you get to jump around with a bunch of college students. Makes you feel young again." – Miller.
• "I told the team after the game: If you'd have told me Isaiah Miller is going to turn the ball over with the shot clock off on the last possession, dribble it off his leg out of bounds, and then he's going to to bank a three to start overtime, I'd have said you're crazy. He was terrific. He's been terrific for four years. He gives you everything he has. I honestly don't have enough words to describe how terrific he's been. He was pretty danged special tonight." – Miller.
• "We've got a lot of good offensive players, and it hasn't felt like it's come together, from top to bottom, offensively for us at all this year. When two or three other guys outside of Zay have good offensive nights, we're really danged good. That's when we're a good basketball team." – Miller.
• "We're going to work our tails off next week to prepare for the conference tournament. We're going to rest first. I've never said this in my 10 years as a head coach, I've never said I'm physically, mentally, emotionally a little fatigured. I've got enough. If we had to play tomorrow, I'd be ready. But I feel a level of fatigue at this point of the year that I've never felt in 10 years as a head coach. I know our players feel it. And it's just because of all these circumstances. So this is a much-needed little break. Then we need to get back to work in practice and clean some things up. We aren't playing possession-to-possession as tight as we need to be with the principles that we have in our program. We're a little fatigued; no doubt about that."
Records
UNCG: 13-5 Southern, 18-8 overall.
East Tennessee State: 8-8, 12-11.
Up next
Southern Conference tournament, March 5-8, Asheville.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
