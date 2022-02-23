UNCG defeats Western Carolina, will host East Tennessee State in home finale Sunday

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 73-64 victory over Western Carolina on Wednesday night.
What it means
The Spartans, with one regular-season game remaining, enhanced their chance of avoiding first-round play at the Southern Conference Tournament in Asheville, reserved for the Nos. 7-10 seeds on March 4. They also are within three victories of giving the program its sixth straight 20-win season.
Stars
Western Carolina
Marcus Banks: 13 points.
Joe Petrakis: 11 points.
Marlow Gilmore: 10 points.
UNCG
Dante Treacy: 24 points (8-for-8 FT; remainder of team was 5-for-12).
Kobe Langley: 14 points (3-for-6 3FG).
De'Monte Buckingham: 12 points, seven rebounds.
Records
Western Carolina: 4-13 Southern, 10-20 overall.