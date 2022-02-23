 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNCG defeats Western Carolina, will host East Tennessee State in home finale Sunday
0 Comments
top story

UNCG defeats Western Carolina, will host East Tennessee State in home finale Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
uncg logo web 112930

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 73-64 victory over Western Carolina on Wednesday night.

What it means

The Spartans, with one regular-season game remaining, enhanced their chance of avoiding first-round play at the Southern Conference Tournament in Asheville, reserved for the Nos. 7-10 seeds on March 4. They also are within three victories of giving the program its sixth straight 20-win season.

Stars

Western Carolina

Marcus Banks: 13 points.

Joe Petrakis: 11 points.

Marlow Gilmore: 10 points.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

UNCG

Dante Treacy: 24 points (8-for-8 FT; remainder of team was 5-for-12).

Kobe Langley: 14 points (3-for-6 3FG).

De'Monte Buckingham: 12 points, seven rebounds.

Records

Western Carolina: 4-13 Southern, 10-20 overall.

UNCG: 9-8, 17-12.

Up next

Western Carolina: VMI, 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

UNCG: East Tennessee State, 4 p.m. Sunday (CBS Sports).

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&T, city finalize Memorial Stadium deal, university says
Ncat

A&T, city finalize Memorial Stadium deal, university says

"A&T baseball has a rich history and has always been connected in some form to War Memorial Stadium," head baseball coach Ben Hall said in a news release. "This acquisition is a game-changer for not only our baseball program and university as a whole but the surrounding community in East Greensboro."

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert