UNCG defeats Western Carolina, will play two home games this week

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 68-49 victory over Western Carolina on Monday night:
Stars
UNCG
Keyshaun Langley: 14 points (3-for-8 3FG), five assists.
De'Monte Buckingham: 14 points (5-for-9 FG, 4-for-7 3FG).
Western Carolina
Nick Robinson: 20 points.
Cameron Bacote: 10 points.
Notable
• UNCG made six three-point shots, three by Langley, in the first half.
• UNCG has won 11 of its last 12 against Western Carolina.
• The Catamounts were picked 10th in the Southern Conference and are in 10th place.
• The Spartans will play at home on Thursday night (The Citadel) and on Sunday afternoon (Mercer) at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Records
UNCG: 6-6, 14-10.