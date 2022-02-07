 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNCG defeats Western Carolina, will play two home games this week
UNCG defeats Western Carolina, will play two home games this week

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 68-49 victory over Western Carolina on Monday night:

Stars

UNCG

Keyshaun Langley: 14 points (3-for-8 3FG), five assists.

De'Monte Buckingham: 14 points (5-for-9 FG, 4-for-7 3FG).

Western Carolina

Nick Robinson: 20 points.

Cameron Bacote: 10 points.

Notable

UNCG made six three-point shots, three by Langley, in the first half.

 UNCG has won 11 of its last 12 against Western Carolina.

 The Catamounts were picked 10th in the Southern Conference and are in 10th place.

 The Spartans will play at home on Thursday night (The Citadel) and on Sunday afternoon (Mercer) at the Greensboro Coliseum. 

Records

UNCG: 6-6, 14-10.

Western Carolina: 3-9, 9-16.

Up next

UNCG: The Citadel, 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPN+).

Western Carolina: At Chattanooga, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+).

