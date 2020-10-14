UNCG doesn't know where COVID-19 cluster in women's basketball originated

GREENSBORO — UNCG officials don't know where the COVID-19 cluster on their women's basketball team originated, athletics director Kim Record said, but the university is following its protocols in response to the positive tests.

“Once someone is identified as positive,” Record said, “we follow the university protocols which go into contact tracing. I do not know if it’s been identified as a particular place or location.”

UNCG announced Tuesday that the Guilford County Division of Public Health had identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the Spartans’ women’s basketball program. A news release said the cluster "currently impacts fewer than 10 students," and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more cases that are deemed close in location, such as a single residence hall or dwelling.

The university’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 13 new cases for the week that began Monday and lists a total of 142 cases on campus since July 1. Record said the cluster was the first at UNCG involving athletics, and she is “proud of the job the university is doing and our staff and our students are doing taking this very seriously.”