UNCG falls at VMI, 88-77

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 88-77 loss at VMI on Wednesday night.
Why the Spartans lost
VMI made 14 three-point shots, UNCG struggled to a 7-for-33 night outside the arc, and the Southern Conference race tightened with just a week and a half remaining in the regular season.
Stars
UNCG
Isaiah Miller: 19 points (8-for-23 FG), six rebounds, five assists, two steals.
Keyshaun Langley: 11 points (4-for-15 FG), four rebounds, three assists.
Kaleb Hunter: 10 points.
Hayden Koval: eight points, eight rebounds.
VMI
Kamdyn Curfman: 20 points (5-for-10 3FG).
Greg Parham: 25 points (3-for-8 3FG), nine assists.
Myles Lewis: 14 points, 10 rebounds.
Jake Stephens: 14 points (2-for-3 3FG), eight rebounds, six assists.
Sean Conway: 13 points (4-for-6 3FG), eight rebounds.
Notable
• The league race is snug heading into its scheduled finish on Feb. 27. UNCG (10-4) maintains first place despite its loss, but Wofford (10-5), Furman (8-4) and Chattanooga (9-5) all won Wednesday night and gained a game in the standings. The Southern Conference Tournament determines the automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, but in the event the league event isn't played or can't be finished, the regular-season winner would advance.
• The Keydets' win was their third this season over a first-place team in the league.
• VMI led for the game's final 29 minutes, going ahead by 16, 69-53, with 9:15 to play.
• UNCG cut the lead to 74-67 with 3:59 to play on a dunk by Isaiah Miller, but the league player of the year was called for a technical foul after appearing to flex his muscles. VMI's Curfman made one of the two free throws, then Parham's basket at the 3:44 mark pushed the lead back to 10.
• Miller, a senior, moved into second place in Southern Conference history with his 293rd steal.
What they're saying
• "Our communication defensively was really poor. Our focus defensively and our effort defensively were really poor. It's a little bit how we felt after the Furman game down at Furman a week and a half ago. We thought we'd corrected that." – UNCG coach Wes Miller.
• "Listen, VMI is really good. There was a time that people might've felt like that was a bad loss. It's not a bad loss; it's just a loss. They're really danged good. Look at where they are; winning record in the league. They're really danged good. You've got to give them a little bit of credit. But we didn't feel good about how we played." – Wes Miller.
• "We were really good the last two days. That was not an issue. I'm always really tough on the kids about our standards, our effort at practice. That was not the problem tonight." – Wes Miller on practices leading into the game.
• "They said he was taunting. ... He plays with a lot of emotion, passion. That's one of the great things about college basketball. Kids playing with great passion. I know he didn't say anything. The explanation was that he looked at a player on the other team. I haven't seen the tape. I didn't agree with the call." – Wes Miller, asked what the officials explained to him in assessing the technical foul on Isaiah Miller.
Records
UNCG: 10-4, 15-7.
VMI: 7-6, 12-10.
Up next
UNCG: Chattanooga, 5 p.m. Saturday (WGHP, ESPN+).
VMI: At The Citadel, 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
